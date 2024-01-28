✕ Close Premier League managers react to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Newport County will look to produce yet another FA Cup shock this weekend as they welcome Manchester United to Rodney Parade.

The Welsh club came through a replay with Eastleigh to progress to this stage, while Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Wigan Athletic in their third-round contest. The League Two team do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later. With Maidstone United producing the shock of the weekend to beat Ipswich on Saturday, can Newport follow suit and produce another famous cup moment?

