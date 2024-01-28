Jump to content

Liveupdated1706459859

Newport vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup latest score and updates as Casemiro and Martinez return

Follow the fourth round action from Rodney Parade as League Two side Newport eye up a famous FA Cup upset

Ben Fleming
Sunday 28 January 2024 16:37
Premier League managers react to Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Newport County will look to produce yet another FA Cup shock this weekend as they welcome Manchester United to Rodney Parade.

The Welsh club came through a replay with Eastleigh to progress to this stage, while Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Wigan Athletic in their third-round contest. The League Two team do have a strange habit of giving Premier League clubs a fright, drawing with Tottenham in 2018 and threatening something similar against Manchester City a year later. With Maidstone United producing the shock of the weekend to beat Ipswich on Saturday, can Newport follow suit and produce another famous cup moment?

Follow below for all the latest match updates, and watch the game on BBC One. Get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

1706459859

GOAL! Newport County 0-1 Manchester United (Fernandes, 7 mins)

United with the early breakthrough!

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:37
1706459675

Newport County 0-0 Manchester United

3 mins: Antony is given far too much space as he cuts in from the right but the Brazillian’s effort goes just wide of the far post.

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:34
1706459484

KICK-OFF! Newport County 0-0 Manchester United

And we are underway here in Wales as Newport get the first half started.

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:31
1706459070

Closing in on kick-off

We’ve got just over five minutes to go until kick-off at Rodney Parade and the atmosphere is building nicely. Has this FA Cup fourth round got one more shock left in it?

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:24
1706458830

Newport eyeing up a shock

It wouldn’t quite best Maidstone’s achievement yesterday but a win today would see Newport through to the fifth round for just the third time in the club’s history. The Welsh club have progressed from just two of their previous eight FA Cup fourth-round ties, doing so in their first (vs Huddersfield in 1948-49) and most recent such fixtures (vs Middlesbrough in 2018-19).

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:20
1706458785

Erik ten Hag adresses Marcus Rashford absence

Reports have been swirling in the last few days regarding Marcus Rashford who is not in today’s matchday squad. The United boss was fairly tight-lipped when asked about it pre-match: “It’s an internal matter”. “I will deal with it”, he said.

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:19
1706458590

History in the making

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Newport County and Manchester United. The Exiles have won just one of their last 23 meetings with top-flight opponents in all competitions (D7 L15), beating Leicester City 2-1 in the FA Cup in 2018-19.

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:16
1706458410

Man Utd in ‘no position to underestimate any team’ heading into Newport cup tie

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are not in a position to underestimate any opponent as his stumbling side look to keep their hopes of silverware alive in Sunday’s FA Cup clash at Newport.

This has been a challenging second season in the hotseat for the Dutchman, whose side languish eighth in the Premier League and were eliminated from European competition before Christmas.

United’s Carabao Cup defence is also long since over, meaning the FA Cup takes on extra significance as their only potential route to a trophy in a disappointing campaign.

Man Utd in ‘no position to underestimate any team’ heading into Newport cup tie

The FA Cup is United’s last chance of silverware this season.

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:13
1706458110

Man City break the Spurs curse late on

Finally, the curse was lifted. Manchester City are a magnificent team, the rightful champions of Europe and the world, but on this rectangular patch of ground in north London they have been a mixture of unfortunate, underwhelming and comically inept. Before tonight they had played five games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and lost them all, never even scoring a goal despite accumulating an xG of about 375. For 88 minutes here history rhymed, until Nathan Ake’s bundled late winner, a game won in the most un-Cityish of ways.

Pep Guardiola had been getting increasingly irate, so much so that he was booked for sarcastically applauding referee Paul Tierney during the second half of this FA Cup tie. He would have recognised some similar traits of games that had gone before here, in which City created chance after chance but could not alter the scoreboard. An early goal was chalked off by the barest of margins; Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku all missed prime chances.

But where Guardiola had come against stubborn defensive units in the past, deliberately designed to annoy him by Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, this Ange Postecoglou team was never going to play that way. Tottenham tried to play their way, but they never managed to gain control and ultimately their open gameplan failed, albeit at the very last, at a corner, when so much hard work had been done. City won 1-0 and the defending champions will be in the hat for the fifth round.

Lawrence Ostlere from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Manchester City finally lift the curse to knock Tottenham out the FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: Nathan Ake’s late bundled winner sealed this fourth-round win with City’s first goal in Spurs’ new stadium

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:08
1706457810

Chelsea and Aston Villa set for FA Cup replay

Two Premier League teams who will face a replay to be in the fifth round are Chelsea and Aston Villa - here’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney and his assessment from the Stamford Bridge stalemate.

Chelsea and Aston Villa set for FA Cup replay after goalless stalemate

Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz’s disallowed goal was the closest the teams came to scoring

Ben Fleming28 January 2024 16:03

