Mason Greenwood latest news LIVE - Forward to leave Manchester United
The forward has been investigated by the club after police charges were dropped
Manchester United have announced their decision on Mason Greenwood, with the forward having been suspended by the club from all training and matches since charges of assault were brought against him in January 2022.
Last week it was revealed the club had concluded their own internal investigation but while United had intended to announce their decision before their first Premier League game of the season, the process has taken longer than they anticipated. They also planned to explain their findings to stakeholders, including sponsors and commercial partners, the women’s team – some of whom were still at the World Cup in Australia until the weekend – and fans’ groups.
A final decision on Greenwood has now been made however, with the club confirming he will not play for the Old Trafford club again and will be allowed to depart for a new side. Follow latest updates and news on Man United and Mason Greenwood below:
Gary Lineker: ‘Inevitable and right decision’
There was some suggestion on social media last week - not from the club - that United were intent on keeping Greenwood and reintegrating him into the squad.
It led to plenty of discussion, but United only insisted they had not arrived at a decision yet.
Now, with Greenwood heading for the exit, Gary Lineker says it was the “right decision”.
Mason Greenwood’s future has been determined after Manchester United announced the conclusion of their internal investigation into the forward.
The forward joined the club aged six and made his professional debut at only 17, when he became the youngest player ever to play for United in the Champions League. He established himself in the first team and soon earned his first England cap, playing against Iceland in an away match in September 2020.
However, Gareth Southgate sent home both Greenwood and teammate Phil Foden after they were caught breaking Covid guidelines by meeting women in a hotel room. Greenwood has not appeared again for England but continued to play for Manchester United, until his arrest last year.
Now, United have confirmed Greenwood will leave the club, with the two parties “mutually” agreeing the decision.
Here’s a full timeline of events:
Man United chief executive speaks on club investigation and Greenwood decision
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold:
“When audio footage and imagery was posted online in January 2022, my feelings were of shock and concern for the alleged victim. Her welfare, wishes and perspective have been central to the club’s approach ever since, as have the club’s standards and values. While we immediately concluded that Mason should be suspended pending investigation, we were also conscious of our duty of care towards him.
“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.”
Mason Greenwood statement: ‘The best decision is for me to continue my career away from Old Trafford’
Mason Greenwood statement in full:
“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.
“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.
“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.
“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”
Manchester United do not expect Mason Greenwood to ever play for them again after the club and player concluded it would be inappropriate for him to continue his career at Old Trafford.
United will instead work to find Greenwood a club elsewhere after chief executive Richard Arnold concluded an internal investigation in which he decided the forward did not commit criminal offences and that audio of him sounding as though he was trying to force himself upon a woman did not present the full picture.
Criminal charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February.
But Arnold determined – and Greenwood agreed – that it would be better if he were to move elsewhere and discussions are continuing as to whether his contract will be terminated or if he should be sold or loaned.
Full report on Greenwood:
MAN UNITED STATEMENT: Mason Greenwood to leave Old Trafford
Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.
Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.
Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.
All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.
Mason Greenwood latest
The future of Mason Greenwood is soon to be decided with Manchester United having concluded their club investigation into the forward.
United have been waiting to explain their findings to stakeholders, including sponsors and commercial partners, the women’s team – some of whom were still at the World Cup in Australia until the weekend – and fans’ groups.