Manchester United have announced their decision on Mason Greenwood, with the forward having been suspended by the club from all training and matches since charges of assault were brought against him in January 2022.

Last week it was revealed the club had concluded their own internal investigation but while United had intended to announce their decision before their first Premier League game of the season, the process has taken longer than they anticipated. They also planned to explain their findings to stakeholders, including sponsors and commercial partners, the women’s team – some of whom were still at the World Cup in Australia until the weekend – and fans’ groups.

A final decision on Greenwood has now been made however, with the club confirming he will not play for the Old Trafford club again and will be allowed to depart for a new side. Follow latest updates and news on Man United and Mason Greenwood below: