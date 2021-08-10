✕ Close Lionel Messi breaks down in tears as he says final goodbye to FC Barcelona

Lionel Messi is in Paris to be unveiled as Paris Saint-Germain's latest superstar signing. The Argentine begrudgingly departed Barcelona in a flood of tears given the horrendous state of the La Liga club's financial situation. Messi has opted to join friends Neymar and Angel Di Maria at the Parc des Princes, with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino welcoming him to the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG will possess a formidable attack with the 34-year-old joining Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form one of the most mouth-watering tridents in European football history. Without a Champions League title in six years amid Barcelona's demise, Messi will hope to help deliver the title that PSG covet most, following their semi-final exit at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

While PSG had to pay €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there will be no transfer fee for Messi, whose contract expired this summer at the Nou Camp. Instead Messi joins perhaps the greatest ever cast of free agents to arrive at one club, including Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, former Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

