Lionel Messi transfer LIVE: PSG tease signing as Argentine legend arrives in Paris to complete deal
Lionel Messi is in Paris to be unveiled as Paris Saint-Germain's latest superstar signing. The Argentine begrudgingly departed Barcelona in a flood of tears given the horrendous state of the La Liga club's financial situation. Messi has opted to join friends Neymar and Angel Di Maria at the Parc des Princes, with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino welcoming him to the Ligue 1 giants.
PSG will possess a formidable attack with the 34-year-old joining Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form one of the most mouth-watering tridents in European football history. Without a Champions League title in six years amid Barcelona's demise, Messi will hope to help deliver the title that PSG covet most, following their semi-final exit at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
While PSG had to pay €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there will be no transfer fee for Messi, whose contract expired this summer at the Nou Camp. Instead Messi joins perhaps the greatest ever cast of free agents to arrive at one club, including Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, former Real Madrid stalwart Sergio Ramos and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.
What = success for Messi at PSG?
What would Messi have to do this season for his move to Paris Saint-Germain to be deemed a success?
For the club, winning an elusive Champions League title is the minimum requirement, surely.
For Messi himself, a season as Ligue 1’s top goalscorer would be another record in the books.
Messi, Grealish, Noble
Following Lionel Messi’s tearful departure from Barcelona this week and Jack Grealish’s emotional Aston Villa farewell, the wheels are in motion for another moving exit.
Mark Noble is about to begin his final season at West Ham, having made more than 450 appearances for the East London club, where he came through as a youngster in the Hammers’ academy.
Messi undergoing medical with PSG
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has reported that Messi, having now arrived in Paris, is currently undergoing his medical with Paris Saint-Germain.
No great surprise there. Remember, PSG have announced a press conference for tomorrow morning, meaning an official announcement could be held off until then.
That said, a reveal could come tonight, with the press conference simply marking Messi’s first time speaking as a PSG player.
Imagine he failed his medical... What a twist that would be.
PSG release latest Lionel Messi hint
PSG announce press conference
Paris Saint-Germain have announced that they will hold a press conference at 11am local time tomorrow, which will almost certainly herald their presentation of Lionel Messi as a PSG player.
