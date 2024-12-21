Bukayo Saka injury has Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worried

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mikel Arteta is “very worried” about Bukayo Saka after the England winger was forced off in the 24th minute of Arsenal’s 5-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Saka was filmed leaving Selhurst Park on crutches, souring what had been a comprehensive second win over the Eagles in four days after Gabriel Jesus’ hat-trick secured Arsenal passage to the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Jesus scored twice this time, either side of Ismaila Sarr’s strike in an exciting first 15 minutes, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and the returning Declan Rice also finding the net as the Gunners moved within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But the focus after the match was on Saka.

“He felt something in his hamstring,” Arteta said. “He couldn’t continue. He will have to be assessed, so I’m pretty worried about that one.

“It’s very difficult to (give a prognosis) now. They have tested him inside but it’s very difficult to say how bad it is.

“We lost Raheem (Sterling) yesterday, we don’t know for how long as well, so to lose two players in 24 hours is not good.

“Unfortunately with the amount of games that we are playing, every three days with this schedule, it doesn’t surprise me, but the team will react to that.”

Jesus, who was in the starting line-up, has now scored seven times this year, with five coming in the last 72 hours against Palace.

“That’s the beauty of football,” said Arteta. “Things change. I think he scored the same amount in 45 appearances and now in two days, three days almost.

“He scored five goals and he could have scored a hat-trick today again. Great credit to him, because he’s put so much work into it, so much belief into what he does, and he was patient, and he got rewarded.”

Liverpool have two games in hand over Arteta’s side, the first against Tottenham on Sunday, while second-placed Chelsea have one point more and have played one fixture fewer than the Gunners.

Asked what the difference was between Saturday’s trip to south London and last week’s goalless draw with Everton, Arteta replied: “That we were clinical today. I think in many things we were better the other day but this is football.

“We were so clinical today, we were so good at scoring in different phases like we want to do and we didn’t concede more realistically because David (Raya) had two great saves as well and we have to be honest about that.”

Palace equalled Arsenal’s six shots on target, while the Gunners – with 15 – had just one more shot overall than the hosts, who were missing the injured Eberechi Eze.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: “I think everybody who watched the game, especially in the first 60 minutes, (would say) it wasn’t a game that you should lose 5-1.

“Many parts of football we did really well today, but one crucial part we did very bad, let’s say it like this, defending in the box.

“With their efficiency and how ruthless they were today, they scored from every situation and that’s how we can explain this disappointing result.

“We have to do better (in defending). When you play a top team like Arsenal, they say just ‘thank you’ and this is what they did today.

“This is what top teams are doing. You give them a crumb, they take the whole cake.”