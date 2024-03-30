Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newcastle ball boy rejects Mohammed Kudus’ cheeky request for West Ham celebration

The Hammers star struck a fine goal at St James’ Park and immediately asked the ball boy to assist with his signature celebration

Jack Rathborn
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:09
Comments
(Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus was knocked back by a Newcastle ball boy after his cheeky request to use the youngster’s stool for his celebration after West Ham’s goal.

The Ghanaian slammed the Hammers in front on the stroke of half-time at St James’ Park in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

And Kudus immediately pointed towards the ball boy, requesting to use his pitchside stool as a prop for his celebration.

But with the Magpies trailing, the ball boy was in no mood to assist in the Hammers’ delight, with Kudus instead sitting on the pitchside advertising board.

There was controversy surrounding the goal, too, despite West Ham awarded a free-kick moments earlier.

Fabian Schar was struck in the face but West Ham opted for a quick free-kick, slipping Jarrod Bowen in behind the Newcastle backline before the Swiss defender could receive medical treatment.

Eddie Howe was seen raging on the touchline as West Ham celebrated, but VAR could not interfere following the incident.

The visitors enjoyed a fine day at St James’ Park, rallying after Alexander Isak’s early opener from the penalty spot, following Vladimir Coufal’s foul on Anthony Gordon.

But Michail Antonio equalised before Kudus’ goal on the stroke of half-time.

And Bowen, after impressing for England earlier in the week, hit a third shortly after the restart to the delight of manager David Moyes.

Comments

