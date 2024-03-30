Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League result and final score after late Harvey Barnes stunner
Follow the latest reaction and analysis from the seven-goal thriller at St James' Park in the Premier League
Newcastle completed a stunning comeback against West Ham in one of the Premier League games of the season.
Harvey Barnes hit a sensational late double for the Magpies to grab a late lead at St James’ Park.
Eddie Howe’s side had trailed 3-1 to the Hammers, with goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.
But Anthony Gordon won a secon penalty for the hosts, which Alexander Isak dispatched for his second of the game.
And then Barnes, introduced as a substitute, produced late drama.
Match report: Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United
Harvey Barnes came off the bench to fire Newcastle to a remarkable Premier League victory over West Ham as they fought back from two goals down to snatch the points.
Read the full report on a remarkable game:
Harvey Barnes at the double as Newcastle hit back to beat West Ham in a thriller
Newcastle United 4-3 West Ham United: The visitors led 3-1 with only 13 minutes remaining at St James’ Park but substitute Barnes spearheaded a rousing comeback
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
And breathe! An extraordinary contest at St James' Park comes to an end with the hosts taking a 4-3 victory over West Ham after a seven-goal thriller. Isak put the hosts into the lead after six minutes from the spot following a Coufal foul on Gordon in the box. West Ham responded, though, first levelling through Antonio before Kudus nudged them ahead in the 10th minute of first-half added time. Bowen looked to have put the game beyond Newcastle's reach as he netted three minutes after half-time, but the Magpies would reply in some style. First, Isak reduced the arrears from the spot after Phillips' horrible start to his West Ham career by bringing down Gordon for another penalty, before Barnes equalised following Isak's clever throughball. Howe's men weren't finished though, and neither was Barnes as he picked up the ball from Gordon in the 90th minute before arrowing a superb finish past Fabianski and in to secure the three points, even with Gordon picking up a second yellow in added time. The win moves Newcastle up into eighth, and crucially just a point and a place behind West Ham in seventh. The Magpies will look to ride the wave of this incredible victory when they host Everton on Tuesday, while Moyes will hope his side can respond the same day with a game against rivals Tottenham. That is all we have for you from St James' Park, so thanks for your company and goodbye!
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 4-3 WEST HAM
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Soucek gives away a foul as the seconds continue to tick away. Newcastle are surely just moments away from victory now.
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
CLOSE! There's an almighty scare for the hosts as a Kudus cross reaches Soucek at the back post. The midfielder tries to chest home from a tight angle, but the Czech Republic international can only divert into the side-netting.
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
West Ham just can't quite get the ball high enough up the pitch to trouble the hosts at the minute. They need the likes of Bowen and Kudus to step up!
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Yellow Card Alexander Isak
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Yellow 2nd/RC Anthony Michael Gordon
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Moyes puts on Ings for Coufal as West Ham are forced to go for broke.
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
There will be eight minutes of additional time at the end of this magnificent game. It's been high drama, and there may still be more to come...
