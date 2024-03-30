(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle completed a stunning comeback against West Ham in one of the Premier League games of the season.

Harvey Barnes hit a sensational late double for the Magpies to grab a late lead at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side had trailed 3-1 to the Hammers, with goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

But Anthony Gordon won a secon penalty for the hosts, which Alexander Isak dispatched for his second of the game.

And then Barnes, introduced as a substitute, produced late drama.

