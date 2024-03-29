Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Newcastle vs West Ham predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Our football tipster thinks West Ham's attack may have some joy at St James' Park on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 29th of March 2024
Graham Ruthven
·
Football Writer
Newcastle vs West Ham predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets
Newcastle vs West Ham tips

Newcastle United host West Ham in the early Premier League kick-off on Saturday with both teams in need of a positive result to turn around their recent underwhelming form (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Magpies enter this weekend’s home fixture on a run of just two wins from their last six matches in all competitions while the Hammers have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Both sides had to settle for a 2-2 draw when they met at the London Stadium earlier in the season and this fixture is a difficult one to call considering the inconsistency demonstrated by the pair.

Football betting sites consider Newcastle to be the favourites to win on Saturday, but West Ham shouldn’t be discounted given they currently sit four points above the Magpies in the league table.

West Ham to give Newcastle’s leaky defence a problem 

Last season, Newcastle built their success on one of the strongest defensive foundations in the Premier League.

This season has been a different story, though. Indeed, the Magpies are conceding nearly double the number of goals per match and this has had an impact on their league position. Their top four odds reflect how far off the Champions League spots they are and qualifying for any form of European football next season will be a tall order.

Newcastle have struggled against opponents that play on the counter-attack with only Sheffield United and Luton conceding more goals from fast breaks than the St James’ Park outfit in the Premier League this season.

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhound and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Extra Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days.

West Ham have an attacking line that could exploit this weakness with Jarrod Bowen a particular threat on the break. Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta could also do damage in the final third.

Eddie Howe’s team have kept a clean sheet just once in their last nine matches in all competitions, giving hope to the Hammers that they can leave the north east with a positive result.

David Moyes has come under pressure in recent weeks, but West Ham have still managed to find the back of the net 10 times in their last four matches in all competitions.

Betting apps are offering a decent price on West Ham to score more than once at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 1: Over 1.5 West Ham goals - 6/4 at bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Alexander Isak to be Newcastle’s main man in attack

While Newcastle United have endured a difficult season which now sees them scrambling for a place in the top half of the Premier League table, Alexander Isak has still managed to underline his importance to the team.

The Swedish centre forward has scored in each of his last two Premier League outings and is consistently Newcastle’s greatest goal threat. Without Isak, they are frequently toothless in front of goal.

West Ham will fancy their chances of causing problems for Newcastle on the counter-attack, but there’s no guarantee they will be able to keep things tight at the back.

Indeed, the Hammers have failed to keep a single clean sheet in any of their last 11 domestic matches. They have conceded 50 goals in just 29 league fixtures this season, giving them a negative goal difference.

Betting sites are offering 3/5 on Isak to score or assist in Saturday’s match, which given his recent form looks a solid price. The Newcastle striker will have opportunities. 

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 2: Alexander Isak to score or assist - 3/5 at BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bruno Guimares to attract the attention of the referee

Only two players - Joao Palhinha and Edson Alvarez - have received more yellow cards in the Premier League this season than Bruno Guimaraes, who has been cautioned nine times.

The Newcastle United midfielder is known for being combative in the centre of the pitch and his battle against Alvarez on the opposite side this weekend promises to be a blockbuster one. Guimaraes will relish the scrap.

Guimaraes entered the referee’s book in the last meeting with West Ham in October. He is averaging 1.3 fouls per 90 minutes in the league this season and there’s every chance one of them will lead to a yellow card on Saturday. 

Paqueta (13/8) is the most likely player to be shown a card this weekend, according to the Premier League odds, with Kalvin Phillips (21/10) next in the market. Guimaraes’ track record, however, speaks for itself. 

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card - 10/3 at bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Graham Ruthven for independent.co.uk
Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.

