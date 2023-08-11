Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Moises Caicedo transfer takes twist as Chelsea look to hijack Liverpool offer

Liverpool have agreed a £110m fee with Brighton for the 21-year-old midfielder, which would be a British transfer record, but Chelsea could yet go higher

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 11 August 2023 11:41
Comments
Moises Caicedo is on the verge of a move to Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Moises Caicedo is on the verge of a move to Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo despite Liverpool's interest and Brighton's deadline, believing they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.

The race has created another sub-plot to Sunday's meeting between the two teams at Stamford Bridge, as both clubs have gone for Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, in what almost appears a response to the other.

Liverpool agreed a fee with Brighton on Thursday night, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp, but it is felt by Chelsea that the 21-year-old Caicedo’s preference is to go to London.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy have indicated they are willing to go higher than Liverpool on price, which currently stands at a Premier League record of £110m.

Recommended

The big question is whether Brighton will accept that given they set a deadline of Thursday night for bids, but the likelihood is that money talks.

Chelsea had made Caicedo their top midfield target in an area that needs strengthening, which is one reason he is so enthused on the move.

Liverpool have yet to agree personal terms with the player.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in