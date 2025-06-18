Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by FA and faces lengthy ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban after being charged for doping by the FA.

Mudryk, 24, was provisionally suspended after submitting an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” back in December.

The Ukrainian international pled innocence and claimed he “never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules”, but now faces a significant spell away from the game after being officially charged.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Under the current FA rules, players who submit positive doping tests could be banned for up to four years, which means Mudryk is facing the prospect being prevented from playing competitive football until 2029.

Mudryk’s last competitive appearance for Chelsea was in November 2024 prior to his suspension.

He was not included in Chelsea’s squad for the ongoing Club World Cup, prior to which he was stripped of his No 10 shirt number, with Cole Palmer taking it up.

The Blues issued a statement in December that they were looking into the finding after Mudryk “categorically” denied that he intentionally used such substances.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances,” the club’s statement said.

“Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.”

Chelsea signed Mudryk in January 2023 for £62m but has struggled to make his mark at the club, scoring just 10 goals in 73 appearances.

This latest development could prove a killer blow for his career at Stamford Bridge.

