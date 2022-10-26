Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Napoli host Rangers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona looking to defend top spot in Group A.

A battle with Liverpool Could go down to the wire, with a trip to Anfield during the final gameweek, although victory here, to complete the double after winning 3-0 in Glasgow, would ensure Luciano Spalletti’s side have significant control given the 4-1 win over the Reds in the home fixture between the sides.

Rangers are playing to salvage some respect after a heavy 7-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side last time out.

Ajax can still be mathematically caught for a place in the Europa League, too, although the 4-0 loss in Amsterdam makes the head-to-head record tough to overcome, meaning a result here is vital.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Napoli vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm and you can stream the show via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Victor Osimhen is battling Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori to start up front for the Serie A leaders.

Amir Rrahmani (thigh) is out, so expect Juan Jesus to come in and partner South Korea star Kim Min-jae, while Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (thigh) is a doubt, despite returning to training.

Rangers have a lengthy injury list, including: John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Glen Kamara.

Illness makes Leon King a doubt with Rabbi Matondo, contending with a back problem, also battling to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Rui; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Davis, Lundstram; Arfield, Tillman, Kent; Colak

Odds

Napoli: 1/5

Draw: 11/2

Rangers: 12/1

Prediction

Rangers will do well to lose by two here given the form of both teams, with Napoli rampant against Ajax last time out and handing Liverpool a heavy loss here too. The hosts are flying and competition is fierce, which should mean standards remain high for the Serie A leaders to coast to a big win. 3-0.