Is Napoli vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
The Italians have hopes of topping Group A ahead of Liverpool, while Rangers are still to earn a point
Rangers travel to Naples looking to pull off an unlikely comeback to take third and a place in the Europa League.
Napoli are battling Liverpool for top spot, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side can still edge out Ajax for third if they take something here. They will then look to Liverpool to secure victory in the other game tonight before targeting victory over the Dutch giants at Ibrox in the final group stage game.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will look to maintain a three-point gap to the Reds though, knowing their 4-1 win positions themselves well to overcome Jurgen Klopp’s side even with defeat at Anfield.
A 3-0 win at Ibrox in the reverse fixture shows the gap in quality here, with victory at Roma last weekend positioning Napoli top of Serie A, while Rangers will hope to at least salvage some respect after suffering a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last time.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Napoli vs Rangers?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.
How can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm and you can stream the show via the BT Sport app too.
What is the team news?
Victor Osimhen is battling Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori to start up front for the Serie A leaders.
Amir Rrahmani (thigh) is out, so expect Juan Jesus to come in and partner South Korea star Kim Min-jae, while Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (thigh) is a doubt, despite returning to training.
Rangers have a lengthy injury list, including: John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Glen Kamara.
Illness makes Leon King a doubt with Rabbi Matondo, contending with a back problem, also battling to be available.
Predicted line-ups
Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Rui; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Davis, Lundstram; Arfield, Tillman, Kent; Colak
Odds
Napoli: 1/5
Draw: 11/2
Rangers: 12/1
Prediction
Rangers will do well to lose by two here given the form of both teams, with Napoli rampant against Ajax last time out and handing Liverpool a heavy loss here too. The hosts are flying and competition is fierce, which should mean standards remain high for the Serie A leaders to coast to a big win. 3-0.
