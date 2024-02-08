Nations League groups draw LIVE: England, Scotland Wales and more to discover 2024/25 opponents
England were relegated last time out and so will be in League B
The 2024/25 Nations League begins in September of this year after the conclusion of the European Championship, with the final set for next summer in early June.
Before all of that, though, the draw has to take place to see which countries will be up against each other in the tournament which has split opinion for some time: while plenty of managers and players do not appreciate extra matches thrust upon them of at least a semi-competitive nature, Uefa are adamant that the removal of most friendly fixtures is a positive.
England were relegated from League A last time around, while Scotland were promoted to that top tier, so are the home nations’ highest-ranked side in the upcoming competition. Follow all the build-up and the main group stage draw live below:
Uefa Nations League draw
League C
Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg
Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands
Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus
Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia
Uefa Nations League draw
League B:
Pot 1: Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales
Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway
Pot 3: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro
Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan
Uefa Nations League draw
Here is a full reminder of all the leagues and pots, starting with League A
Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands
Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary
Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France
Pot 4: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland
Uefa Nations League draw
Just a reminder that England were relegated during the previous qualification cycle and will be in League B for the first time.
Uefa Nations League draw
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Nations League draw for 2024/25.
