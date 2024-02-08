✕ Close Uefa celebrates 70 years of leading European football

The 2024/25 Nations League begins in September of this year after the conclusion of the European Championship, with the final set for next summer in early June.

Before all of that, though, the draw has to take place to see which countries will be up against each other in the tournament which has split opinion for some time: while plenty of managers and players do not appreciate extra matches thrust upon them of at least a semi-competitive nature, Uefa are adamant that the removal of most friendly fixtures is a positive.

England were relegated from League A last time around, while Scotland were promoted to that top tier, so are the home nations’ highest-ranked side in the upcoming competition. Follow all the build-up and the main group stage draw live below: