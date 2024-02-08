Jump to content

Liveupdated1707408314

Nations League groups draw LIVE: England, Scotland Wales and more to discover 2024/25 opponents

England were relegated last time out and so will be in League B

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 08 February 2024 16:05
The 2024/25 Nations League begins in September of this year after the conclusion of the European Championship, with the final set for next summer in early June.

Before all of that, though, the draw has to take place to see which countries will be up against each other in the tournament which has split opinion for some time: while plenty of managers and players do not appreciate extra matches thrust upon them of at least a semi-competitive nature, Uefa are adamant that the removal of most friendly fixtures is a positive.

England were relegated from League A last time around, while Scotland were promoted to that top tier, so are the home nations’ highest-ranked side in the upcoming competition. Follow all the build-up and the main group stage draw live below:

1707408314

Uefa Nations League draw

League C

Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg

Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia

Sonia Twigg8 February 2024 16:05
1707407714

Uefa Nations League draw

League B:

Pot 1: Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales

Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway

Pot 3: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan

Sonia Twigg8 February 2024 15:55
1707407114

Uefa Nations League draw

Here is a full reminder of all the leagues and pots, starting with League A

Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary

Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France

Pot 4: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland

Sonia Twigg8 February 2024 15:45
1707406503

Uefa Nations League draw

Just a reminder that England were relegated during the previous qualification cycle and will be in League B for the first time.

Sonia Twigg8 February 2024 15:35
1707406437

Uefa Nations League draw

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Nations League draw for 2024/25.

Sonia Twigg8 February 2024 15:33

