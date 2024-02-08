2024/25 Nations League: What time is the draw and where can I watch?
England have been relegated to League B, the same tier as Wales and Republic of Ireland
The Uefa Nations League is back in men’s international football, with the draw for the 2024/25 edition of the tournament set to take place on Thursday evening.
England will be in League B after relegation last time around, meaning the highest-ranked home nations side are Scotland, following their own promotion to League A.
Wales and Republic of Ireland are also in League B, leaving just Northern Ireland in League C.
Here’s everything you need to know, including fixture dates and all the pots ahead of the draw.
What time is the draw?
The Nations League draw takes place in Paris at 5pm GMT on Thursday February 2024.
Where can I watch?
The draw will be streamed live on Uefa.tv. The Independent will live blog the draw throughout the afternoon build-up and early evening main event.
When will the Nations League fixtures be played?
Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024
Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024
Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024
Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024
Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024
Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024
Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025
Which nations are in each league and pot?
League A
Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands
Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary
Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France
Pot 4: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland
League B
Pot 1: Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales
Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway
Pot 3: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro
Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan
League C
Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg
Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands
Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus
Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Estonia, Latvia
League D
Pot 1: Lithuania/Gibraltar*, Moldova
Pot 2: Malta, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Lithuania and Gibraltar face a fixture to determine which league they will feature in.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies