Newcastle United will want to maintain their momentum when they take on Arsenal in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night, while Arsenal were knocked out in the same competition by West Ham.

Arsenal will want to bounce back in the league and maintain the pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table, with the Gunners in second ahead of the weekend’s matches, two points behind their north London rivals.

For Newcastle it is a balancing act, they will want to perform on Saturday, but will have to have enough in the tank to be at their best in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

Newcastle vs Arsenal will kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 November at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made six changes for his side’s Carabao Cup 3-0 defeat at West Ham, but is likely to reverse most of those against Newcastle.

Thomas Partey will be out for weeks with an injury, while Gabriel Jesus is pushing for an inclusion, although Saturday could be too soon for his full return.

Alexander Isak is out for Newcastle until after the upcoming international break, with Sven Botman also still being assessed.

Predicted line ups:

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Odds

Newcastle 13/8

Draw 9/5

Arsenal 11/8

Prediction

It will be difficult for both teams to establish themselves and find breakthroughs, but there are likely to be goals. Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal.