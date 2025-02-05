Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle face Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with the hosts looking to make the final of this competition for the second time in three seasons.

The Magpies are hoping for another chance to end their 70-year trophy drought, having lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Wembley showpiece in 2023.

And they are well-positioned to make the final, having beaten the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates last month.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a buoyant mood after demolishing Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, but while Eddie Howe’s men lost to Fulham recently, they tend to be far more impressive at home, and will be spurred on by a raucous St James’ Park crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Newcastle vs Arsenal?

The Carabao Cup semi-final fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway at 7pm. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

What is the team news?

For Newcastle, the only long-term absentees are Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles. Callum Wilson could make a return to the squad after a longer lay-off.

Joelinton could be another doubt after coming off against Fulham with a knee problem, with Joe Willock in line to replace him as he did at the weekend.

Arteta has no new injury concerns after the win over Man City, though both Bukayo Saka and Ben White are still a few weeks away from a return.

Takehiro Tomiyasu looks like a longer-term absentee, while Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the rest of the season after his ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Nwaneri, Havertz, Martinelli.

Odds

Newcastle to win – 21/10

Draw – 13/5

Arsenal to win – 6/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Despite Arsenal’s resounding victory over City, Newcastle will make it far more difficult for the Gunners in attack and will offer a threat of their own going forward.

Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.