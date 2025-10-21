Is Newcastle vs Benfica on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United host Benfica in the Champions League league phase as they continue their campaign to earn an automatic qualification spot for the knockout rounds.

Newcastle have won one and lost one of their two matches so far as a 2-1 to Barcelona was followed by a 4-0 triumph over Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last time out.

Eddie Howe’s side now sit in 11th in the league table with home fixtures against Bilbao and PSV still to come. A tough match against PSG finishes off their league phase so the Magpies will hope to have qualified for the next round before they face the holders.

Benfica meanwhile are now managed by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach has overseen two wins, one draw and one defeat in his four matches so far and is keen to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Newcastle vs Benfica?

Newcastle’s clash with Benfica in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Tuesday 19 October at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the match online via Discovery+.

Team news

Newcastle have injury concerns after the loss to Brighton. Joelinton only manage 45 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Miley, while Sandro Tonali missed training this week due to a sickness bug. Tino Livramento is a main long-term absentee though Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall could be nearing returns. However, they likely won't be back until early November at the earliest.

Jose Mourinho made several changes for the cup win over Chaves at the weekend, though fans can expect several key members of the team including goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Richard Rios to return at St James’ Park. Winger Bruma is a longer-term absentee with an Achilles issue, while Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are still in recovery from ACL injuries.

Newcastle vs Benfica predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy.

Benfica XI: Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis.