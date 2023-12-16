(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle’s absentee list continues to grow as Kieran Trippier misses today’s encounter against Fulham due to a suspension and Anthony Gordon is an injury doubt.

Having been knocked out of European competition during the week the Magpies will want a positive response at St. James’ Park this afternoon as their best chance of playing more Champions League football is to earn a top four spot.

The seventh place side welcome Fulham (10th) who have won their last two Premier League games 5-0, against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. Can they do the same today?

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.