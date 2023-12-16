Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746604

Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League result as hosts win against 10-man Cottagers

Follow all the action from St. James' Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 17:10
(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle’s absentee list continues to grow as Kieran Trippier misses today’s encounter against Fulham due to a suspension and Anthony Gordon is an injury doubt.

Having been knocked out of European competition during the week the Magpies will want a positive response at St. James’ Park this afternoon as their best chance of playing more Champions League football is to earn a top four spot.

The seventh place side welcome Fulham (10th) who have won their last two Premier League games 5-0, against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. Can they do the same today?

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1702746543

Newcastle United vs Fulham

The full-time whistle blows at St James' Park as Newcastle celebrate a much-needed 3-0 victory over 10-man Fulham. It was comfortable in the end, though the visitors did put up a decent fight after Jimenez saw red 22 minutes in for a bizarre challenge on Longstaff. Silva's men made it to the break level, but their resistance was broken with 57 minutes on the clock as persistent work from Guimaraes ended with Miley lashing home for his first ever senior Newcastle goal. Almiron made it 2-0 not long after, before Burn made the points safe on his return from injury as he bundled home Guimaraes' cross at the second attempt. Howe's men win for the first time in four games in all competitions, moving them onto 29 points and ahead of Manchester United. Fulham, meanwhile, remain on 21 points, still 12 points above the bottom three. They will look to get back on track when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, while Newcastle will look to reach the last four of that competition when they visit Chelsea the same day. That is all we have for you from St James' Park, so thanks for your company and goodbye!

16 December 2023 17:09
1702746189

Newcastle United vs Fulham

FULL-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 3-0 FULHAM

16 December 2023 17:03
1702746174

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Almiron's deep cross finds Ritchie at the back post, but the substitute's volley from a tight angle is saved by Leno to save further Fulham embarrassment.

16 December 2023 17:02
1702745978

Newcastle United vs Fulham

OFF THE POST!!! Wilson is inches away from getting his goal as he brings the ball under his spell before lashing goalwards, though his shot comes back off the post and away from danger!

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745895

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Newcastle are still probing for a fourth goal here. Wilson is yet to get on the scoresheet, and he will be one of those looking for a goal in these dying seconds.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745784

Newcastle United vs Fulham

There will be seven minutes of additional time at the end of this match, though it has been over as a contest for a while now.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745704

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Fulham look a beaten side now. Their first-half resistance was stubborn, but they have been carved open on a number of occasions in this second 45 minutes and look on course for defeat.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745601

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Fulham have created just 0.02 xG in this second half, while Newcastle have accumulated 2.64. It has been very one-sided since the interval.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745361

Newcastle United vs Fulham

Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Lewis Kieran Hall

16 December 2023 16:49
1702745358

Newcastle United vs Fulham

With the game surely won, Howe rings the changes. Livramento has been impressive but now makes way for Ritchie.

16 December 2023 16:49

