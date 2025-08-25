Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Premier League sides clash amid ongoing Alexander Isak saga
Liverpool travel to St James’ Park hoping to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race
Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League in Monday Night Football tonight, with the champions expecting a fervent atmosphere as they travel to St James’ Park.
There’ll be plenty of boos for Arne Slot’s side among the protracted saga regarding the future of Alexander Isak, with the Reds’ capture of Hugo Ekitike also a cause for dissent among the home fans.
Liverpool began the season with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth in a performance that was impressive despite some shaky moments, though they travel up north looking to lay down a marker for their title rivals.
Meanwhile, the Magpies started their 25/26 campaign with a disappointing draw at Aston Villa, and while Eddie Howe’s side still need to make several additions before the transfer window closes, tonight St James’ can provide the helping hand as it did in the 3-3 draw last season.
Follow all the latest build-up and updates from St James’ Park below:
Newcastle United come face-to-face with Liverpool on the pitch amid the drama and rumours surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the clubs. Isak has sidelined himself from playing for the Magpies and is pushing for a move to Liverpool who have had a bid of £110m rejected as it did not meet Newcastle’s valuation.
Eddie Howe’s men needed Isak’s ability in front of goal last week as they drew 0-0 away at Aston Villa despite the hosts going down to 10 men. Another difficult match awaits them today with the Premier Leaguechampions arriving at St. James’ Park and Howe will be hoping his team can impose themselves on Liverpool.
For their part, Arne Slot’s Reds come into the match on the back of a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield. They let a two-goal lead slip due to a supreme performance from Antoine Semeyo but Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah ensured they picked up the points late in the game.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool.
The champions travel to St James’ expecting a raucous atmosphere in the midst of the Alexander Isak transfer saga, with Arne Slot’s side looking to make it two wins from two as the hope to keep early pace with Arsenal and Spurs.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will hope to get their season up and running with a win after a draw in which they dominated Aston Villa last week.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
