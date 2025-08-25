Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Ryan Gravenberch returns for Reds amid ongoing Alexander Isak saga
Liverpool travel to St James’ Park hoping to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race
Newcastle United host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, with the champions expecting a fervent atmosphere as they travel to St James’ Park.
Arne Slot’s side were greeted with boos as they disembarked the team bus amid the protracted saga regarding the future of Alexander Isak, with the Reds’ capture of Hugo Ekitike also a cause for dissent among the home fans.
Liverpool began the season with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth in a performance that was impressive despite some shaky moments, though Slot has urged his team to match Newcastle’s intensity as they look to maintain their winning start to the season.
Meanwhile, the Magpies began their 25/26 campaign with a disappointing draw at Aston Villa, and Eddie Howe has decided to stick with the same side. He knows that the club still need several additions before the transfer window closes but the mood can be lifted with a strong performance on the pitch tonight.
Follow all the latest updates from St James’ Park below:
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
3 mins: A hearty cheer inside the first 10 seconds, as Burn heads a long ball clear.
A clever touch from Gordon follows in the Liverpool half, as a counter-attack starts, and there are more cheers as Newcastle lose but win back the ball – and win a corner!
The corner is headed away by Kerkez, before Liverpool win a free kick in their own half, as a high boot by Joelinton halts a break by Gakpo.
The home crowd is so up for this occasion.
Kick-off!
First whistle! We’re under way at St James’ Park!
This could be a really fun one. Stay with us throughout.
Our Senior Football Correspondent, Rich Jolly, will also provide analysis from the stadium.
‘Nothing is achieved alone,’ reads Newcastle banner
“Nothing is achieved alone,” reads a banner in the stands at St James’ Park, hoisted aloft by Newcastle fans.
Together it must be, then, but without Isak.
The players are in the tunnel, and kick-off is just a few minutes away.
Salah's record versus Newcastle
Liverpool’s Mo Salah has been directly involved in 18 Premier League goals against Newcastle United (10 goals, 8 assists).
He has registered at least one assist in each of his last six appearances against the Magpies, the only player to ever achieve that against a club in the competition’s history.
Newcastle struggle without Isak
Newcastle haven’t scored in any of their last four Premier League matches without Alexander Isak.
They’ve had 47 shots and accumulated an xG of 5.57 without scoring in these games.
Salah's personal preference
In 14 Premier League appearances against teams managed by Eddie Howe, Mohamed Salah has 13 goals and eight assists – the most goals and assists by a player against sides managed by a specific manager in the competition.
His 13 goals are the joint-most against a manager’s teams, along with Raheem Sterling against clubs managed by Howe.
'As expected Isak is absent'
Here’s The Independent’s Richard Jolly with insights from St. James’ Park:
“There was a man outside St James' Park selling half-and-half scarves.
“Somehow doubt he is doing a roaring business, given relations between the clubs right now.
“Perhaps Alexander Isak bought one, though a neither and neither may be more appropriate for him tonight. As expected, he lines up for neither side.
“Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch back but there is no Alexis Mac Allister, who has a minor injury. Dominik Szoboszlai will play right-back.”
Not afraid to shoot
Anthony Gordon had more shots than any other player on the opening weekend of this season’s Premier League, with Newcastle forward having seven shots, although he failed to find the net with any of those attempts.
It’s the most shots he’s ever had in a Premier League game.
Arne Slot has no sympathy for Eddie Howe over Alexander Isak saga despite close relationship
Arne Slot said he does not have sympathy for Eddie Howe over the Alexander Isak affair – but has revealed that his Newcastle counterpart is the only Premier League manager he texts.
Isak is set to sit out Monday’s meeting between the two clubs after Liverpool had a £110m bid for him rejected, with the Sweden striker accusing Newcastle of breaking promises to him and suggesting his relationship with them is damaged beyond repair.
But while Newcastle will be deprived of a player who scored 23 Premier League goals last season and are unlikely to field a specialist striker against Liverpool at St James’ Park, Slot said he does not feel sorry for Howe as the saga drags on.
Slot has no sympathy for Howe over Alexander Isak saga despite close relationship
Goalscorers galore
Liverpool have netted 90 goals in 39 Premier League games under Arne Slot, an average of 2.3 per game that is best ratio by any Reds manager in the top-flight.
If they score in this game, they’ll equal their longest run of consecutive top-flight games scored in (36 between March 2019 and February 2020).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments