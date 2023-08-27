Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Wataru Endo makes full debut
Jurgen Klopp’s Red face a difficult test as they take on Eddie Howe’s Magpies at St. James’ Park
Newcastle host Liverpool in a tantilising fixture early in this Premier League season. Both teams are expected to challenge for the Champions League spots this year and with plenty of competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, today’s encounter could be a crucial one come the end of the season.
Both teams have made mixed starts to the new campaign with Newcastle looking slightly stronger of the two despite being lower in the tabel. Eddie Howe’s men were impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but were edged out 1-0 by Manchester City last weekend.
Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, started their campaign with a shaky draw away at Chelsea before sweeping Bournemouth aside 3-1 despite of a red card for Alexis Mac Allister. New signing Wataru Endo makes his full debut for the Reds after coming on as a substitute against the Cherries and he’ll need to quickly get to grips with the Premier League against a Newcastle side on the rise.
Follow all the action from St. James' Park as Newcastle host Liverpool
Klopp vs Howe
Jurgen Klopp has won a career high 11 top-flight matches as a manager against Eddie Howe, including the last 10 in a row.
He could become the first Premier League boss to record 11 consecutive wins against one manager, surpassing Alex Ferguson against Gordon Strachan and Pep Guardiola also against Howe.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Newcastle are unbeaten in the last 22 league games in which they have taken the lead (W19, D3) since a 2-1 loss at Liverpool last August. They have not lost at home in the league after going ahead in a game under Eddie Howe (W20, D6).
But, they have kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 league matches.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 matches, the current longest such run in the top flight. They’ve fallen behind in five of those games, but have gained nine points from losing positions.
Yet, they have won only six of their last 20 away league fixtures.
Last season they lost four of their five away matches against the other teams that finished in the top six, with the only exception a 2-0 win at St James’ Park.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Newcastle are aiming to win two of their opening three league games for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign under Alan Pardew.
The Magpies last won their first two home fixtures of a league campaign in the Championship in 2009-10, while they last did so in the Premier League in 2000-01.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
13 Newcastle players have been sent off in Premier League matches against Liverpool, the second highest tally in Premier League history after Everton’s 15 against the Reds.
Newcastle vs Liverpool
After losing his first encounter against Newcastle in December 2015, Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool side go unbeaten in their subsequent 13 top-flight matches against the Geordies.
The Reds are aiming to win three consecutive league matches at St James’ Park for the first time.
Eddie Howe distances himself from comparisons to Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he cannot yet be talked of in the same breath as celebrated predecessors Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.
Howe has hugely enhanced his reputation since being appointed to the hotseat at St James’ Park by the cub’s new Saudi-backed owners in November 2021 and overseeing a dramatic change in fortunes.
Within 18 months, the 45-year-old had guided the Magpies to a first domestic cup final in 24 years and secured a top-four Premier League finish playing a thrilling brand of football, an achievement comparable to those of Keegan and Robson during their respective tenures.
As a result, he has won a similar place in the affections of fans, although asked if he recognised the comparison, Howe said: “No. For me personally, I don’t see that. I’ve got so, so much to do to even be talked of in the same breath as those people.
“When I watched Sir Bobby’s documentary, which I thought was an amazing thing to watch, it hits you, his career and what he did and how he acted, just everything about his character and the legacy that he’s left here.”
Eddie Howe distances himself from comparisons to Bobby Robson and Kevin Keegan
The 45-year-old has transformed the Magpies since his arrival in 2021.
Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go
Premier League clubs have spent a fraction under £2billion in this summer’s transfer window already – with a week of business still to go.
Data released by financial services firm Deloitte showed that as of 12pm on Friday top-flight teams’ spending had reached £1.95bn.
That is already higher than the total, record figure calculated by Deloitte for last summer – £1.92bn.
Deloitte said spending was £500m higher this summer compared to the same point last year, suggesting the final total could be around £2.5bn.
Two of this summer’s deals so far have been worth over £100m – Arsenal’s signing of Declan Rice from West Ham and Chelsea’s recruitment of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.
Premier League clubs’ net spend is calculated at £825m by Deloitte, 25 per cent lower than last summer (£1.1bn), which the firm attributes to a more active global transfer market.
Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go
Spending had reached £1.95bn by midday on Friday, Deloitte said.
Newcastle vs Liverpool - latest updates
Scores so far this weekend:
- Chelsea 3-0 Luton (Friday)
- Bournemouth 0-2 Spurs
- Arsenal 2-2 Fulham
- Brentford 1-1 Palace
- Everton 0-1 Wolves
- Man United 3-2 Forest
- Brighton 1-3 West Ham
Results for these two teams this season:
- Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa; Man City 1-0 Newcastle
- Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool; Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth
Liverpool are under pressure from Saudi Arabia – on and off the pitch
Jurgen Klopp finds himself under attack from Saudi Arabia on two fronts: one new, one even newer. He is entirely complimentary about one – Eddie Howe’s fast-improving Newcastle side – while calling for help in another respect.
Klopp believes Fifa should act to bring the Saudi Arabian transfer window in line with its English equivalent. The acquisitiveness of their newly super-rich clubs has already disrupted his summer once; when, after beginning his midfield rebuild with the auspicious acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, he was stripped of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, two he intended to keep. Now there is the prospect of a raid for Mohamed Salah, perhaps after 1 September, when it would be too late to replace him. His suitors are Al-Ittihad, a club run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own 80 percent of Newcastle. But Klopp is remaining defiant.
Saudi spending power would look still more transformative if each of Klopp’s definitive front three – Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah – were to move to the Pro-League in the same summer. Its influence is apparent in the North-East as well as the Middle East, however. Liverpool head to St James’ Park on Sunday after winning the battles against Newcastle, beating them home and away last season, but losing the war. They were forced out of the Champions League places by a rising force.
Newcastle, Klopp thinks, are no one-season wonders. They are here to stay.
Liverpool are under pressure from Saudi Arabia – on and off the pitch
Jurgen Klopp has lost Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro-League this summer
