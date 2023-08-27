✕ Close Newcastle an incredibly strong team - Klopp

Newcastle host Liverpool in a tantilising fixture early in this Premier League season. Both teams are expected to challenge for the Champions League spots this year and with plenty of competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, today’s encounter could be a crucial one come the end of the season.

Both teams have made mixed starts to the new campaign with Newcastle looking slightly stronger of the two despite being lower in the tabel. Eddie Howe’s men were impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but were edged out 1-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, started their campaign with a shaky draw away at Chelsea before sweeping Bournemouth aside 3-1 despite of a red card for Alexis Mac Allister. New signing Wataru Endo makes his full debut for the Reds after coming on as a substitute against the Cherries and he’ll need to quickly get to grips with the Premier League against a Newcastle side on the rise.

Follow all the action from St. James' Park as Newcastle host Liverpool