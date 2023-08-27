Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newcastle host Liverpool in a potentially crucial early-season Premier League fixture.

For two sides who will hope to finish the season in the Champions League places, this is an opportunity to lay down a marker.

Both have made mixed starts to the new league season, with Newcastle impressive winners against Aston Villa on the opening day but beaten by Manchester City last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, meanwhile, followed a draw with Chelsea with a win over Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture, and you can get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is Newcastle vs Liverpool?

Newcastle vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 27 August at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are unavailable to Eddie Howe, but Joelinton is set to be fit despite appearing to suffer an injury against Manchester City last weekend. Lewis Hall could feature in the squad for the first time since his move from Chelsea was confirmed.

Liverpool have received a boost with the rescinding of Alexis Mac Allister’s red card, and the Argentina international could start again in midfield. Jurgen Klopp expects Trent Alexander-Arnold to be fit, but Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscular issue and the Liverpool manager remains without Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Barnes; Isak.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Odds

Newcastle win 6/5

Draw 3/1

Liverpool win 21/10

Prediction

A tight encounter ends in a draw. Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool.