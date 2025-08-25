Is Newcastle vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United come face-to-face with Liverpool on the pitch amid the drama and rumours surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at the clubs. Isak has sidelined himself from playing for the Magpies and is pushing for a move to Liverpool who have had a bid of £110m rejected as it did not meet Newcastle’s valuation.

Eddie Howe’s men needed Isak’s ability in front of goal last week as they drew 0-0 away at Aston Villa despite the hosts going down to 10 men. Another difficult match awaits them today with the Premier League champions arriving at St. James’ Park and Howe will be hoping his team can impose themselves on Liverpool.

For their part, Arne Slot’s Reds come into the match on the back of a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield. They let a two-goal lead slip due to a supreme performance from Antoine Semeyo but Federico Chiesa and Mo Salah ensured they picked up the points late in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Monday Night Football clash:

When is Newcastle vs Liverpool?

Newcastle vs Liverpool is the main Premier League event on Monday 25 August and the match kicks off at St. James’ Park at 8pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, coverage on both channels starts at 6.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via NOW TV and Sky Go for subscribers as well.

Team news

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Alexander Isak will miss Monday night’s match amid ongoing speculation over his future at the club but has left the door open for reconciliation in the future if he remains at Newcastle after the transfer window closes.

Isak could be the only Newcastle absence as Joe Willock is on course to return from the calf injury though he would only feature from the bench. New signing, Jacob Ramsey, could be in line to start.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without Jeremie Frimpong until after the international break as he is out with a hamstring injury, while Conor Bradley is only just back in team training and Joe Gomez's fitness is being carefully managed. Gomez did play against Bournemouth but it remains to be seen if Slot throws him into the mix from the start or begins the game with a makeshift back line.

Dominik Szoboszlai or Wataru Endo could start at right-back with Ryan Gravenberch available for selection following the end of a suspension.

( Getty Images )

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Merkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Odds

Newcastle win 12/5

Draw 3/1

Liverpool win 11/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Newcastle will be a tough nut to crack at home but in Ekitike, Salah and Cody Gakpo Liverpool have enough quality to get through their defences and secure the points. While their own defensive vulnerabilities means Newcastle could score against them, Liverpool’s strength in the top third of the point will mean they come away victorious.

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool