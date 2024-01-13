(Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Manchester City return to Premier League action this evening after FA Cup success last weekend as they look to achieve their aims in the league.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them. This gives them the perfect opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

