Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Newcastle take on Manchester City in the Premier League with both clubs fresh off FA Cup victories
Last Updated: 11th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Newcastle vs Man City predictions 

Newcastle United and Manchester City will duel it out at St. James’ Park in their Premier League clash on Saturday night (5.30pm, TNT Sports 1). 

The Magpies were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when ending their run of three straight defeats in all competitions last time out, defeating rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light. 

Eddie Howe’s men recorded a routine victory as an own goal from Dan Ballard put the Tynesiders ahead before Alexander Isak notched a second-half brace.  

Newcastle must now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where their form has resulted in a tumble down the standings. 

The visit of the reigning champions will not be welcomed by a side still trying to rediscover their rhythm, while coping with a long injury list.

Newcastle vs Man City odds
Best Odds
January 13th | 5:30pm
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Newcastle Newcastle
18.18%
9/2
4/1
9/2
9/2
17/4
17/4
Draw
22.73%
31/10
16/5
17/5
10/3
10/3
17/5
Man City Man City
63.65%
8/15
5/9
5/9
5/9
4/7
5/9
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
61.84%
4/7
3/5
8/13
3/5
3/5
4/7
Under 2.5
43.48%
13/10
6/5
13/10
13/10
13/10
5/4
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Newcastle +0.5 Newcastle +0.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Man City -0.5 Man City -0.5
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Newcastle Newcastle
9/2 BetVictor
City have won their last five and will be entering the game full of confidence after easing past Huddersfield in their FA Cup third round tie

Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the ranks was a welcome sight for Pep Guardiola, while Erling Haaland could be fit again soon, although the trip to Newcastle will likely come too soon for the forward. 

Football betting sites have installed City as favourites for the game, while the hosts can be backed at 9/2 to emerge with the three points. 

We’re anticipating a thrilling game as the fixture last season ended in a 3-3 draw. Here are our predictions for the latest iteration of Newcastle vs Manchester City.

A narrow City win? 

Newcastle had lost seven out of their last eight before their win over Sunderland eased the tension on Tyneside. 

Howe and his team will look to use the Tyne-Wear derby triumph as a springboard to relaunch a campaign that was in danger of petering out.

The Magpies still have an excellent home record this season, and beat City in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign. 

However, two home defeats in their last three has shaken the foundations of St. James’ Park, particularly their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out. 

Chris Wood was handed the freedom of Newcastle to notch a hat-trick against his former club and City will look to exploit those deficiencies.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
57.80%
8/11
8/11
8/11
8/11
8/11
8/11
Liverpool
30.30%
7/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
23/10
Arsenal
12.50%
7/1
6/1
6/1
6/1
6/1
7/1
Aston Villa
3.45%
16/1
20/1
25/1
25/1
25/1
28/1
Tottenham
2.94%
33/1
28/1
33/1
33/1
33/1
28/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
8/11 Unibet
City’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup has allowed Guardiola’s men to regain their touch. They added another title to their collection and have reeled off three wins on the bounce since their return. 

City barely had to break out of first gear to crush the Terriers, but will undoubtedly have to work harder on their trip to Tyneside. 

City always seem to hit their stride in the second half of the season, and although Newcastle is a tough place to go, it is the perfect place for Guardiola and company to set the stage for a title surge with a hard-fought three points. 

We’re backing the visitors to get the win and for both teams to score at odds of 2/1 with BoyleSports

Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 1: Man City to win and BTTS – 2/1 BoyleSports

Foden hitting top gear 

Phil Foden is emerging as City’s key man in their bid to regain the Premier League crown. 

Since City’s return from the Club World Cup, the England international has mustered five goal involvements in three matches, including a brace against Huddersfield last time out.  

Without Haaland, City have had to look elsewhere in the team for goals and Foden is starting to deliver with his production and supply for his team-mates.

Premier League Most Assists odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Mohamed Salah
16.67%
--
--
5/1
--
--
--
Kieran Trippier
14.29%
--
--
6/1
--
--
--
Pedro Neto
9.09%
--
--
10/1
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
8.33%
--
--
11/1
--
--
--
Bukayo Saka
7.69%
--
--
12/1
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Mohamed Salah
5/1 Unibet
Perhaps the one element that has been missing from his game over the last few years has been a consistent cutting edge, but if he can perform to the standard he has since the Club World Cup over the second half of the season, City will be very hard to stop. 

De Bruyne’s return to the fold will also ease the pressure on Foden in and around the final third. So, he can be free to use his pace and movement to cause issues for the Magpies. 

He provided the assist for Julian Alvarez’s effort in the reverse fixture, and found the net against Newcastle last term. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Foden to score or assist at 10/11 with bet365

Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score or assist – 10/11 bet365

Cards for the hosts? 

Newcastle have not been afraid to get stuck in the Premier League this season. 

Only five clubs have collected more yellow cards than the Magpies’ 51, earning five cautions in their 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League. 

Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes added to their collection of yellow cards in the win over Sunderland. Newcastle do tend to play on the edge, especially with the high press in their bid to contain their opponents.

Premier League Top Four odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
97.09%
1/33
1/100
1/100
1/66
--
1/250
Liverpool
97.09%
1/33
1/50
1/50
1/50
--
1/200
Arsenal
87.49%
1/10
1/9
2/15
1/7
--
1/12
Aston Villa
55.56%
8/11
4/5
8/11
8/11
--
4/7
Tottenham
42.11%
5/4
5/4
5/4
5/4
--
11/8
Teams Best Odds
Man City
1/33 BetVictor
Gordon, Guimaraes and Joelinton are no strangers to referees this season. We expect that theme to continue on Saturday. 

Referee Chris Kavanagh returns to St. James Park once more, having officiated Forest’s win over the Magpies at the end of last year. 

He brandished three yellow cards to the Magpies in that game and we believe he will caution at least that amount again. Unibet have set their card line for Newcastle at 2.5, and we’re taking over 2.5 cards at odds of 8/13. 

Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 3: Newcastle over 2.5 cards – 8/13 Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to earn free bets for Newcastle vs Man City 

If you want to bet on Newcastle vs Man City then watch out for the latest free bet offers that are available from new betting sites

BetUK are offering new customers up to £30 in free bets for signing up to the sportsbook, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football or any other sport at odds of 4/5 or greater.

Once your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. 

Before signing up for BetUK, please read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. And if you bet on Newcastle vs Man City or another sport, gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.