Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Newcastle vs Man City predictions
- Man City to win and BTTS – 2/1 BoyleSports
- Phil Foden to score or assist – 10/11 bet365
- Newcastle over 2.5 cards – 8/13 Unibet
Newcastle United and Manchester City will duel it out at St. James’ Park in their Premier League clash on Saturday night (5.30pm, TNT Sports 1).
The Magpies were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when ending their run of three straight defeats in all competitions last time out, defeating rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light.
Eddie Howe’s men recorded a routine victory as an own goal from Dan Ballard put the Tynesiders ahead before Alexander Isak notched a second-half brace.
Newcastle must now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where their form has resulted in a tumble down the standings.
The visit of the reigning champions will not be welcomed by a side still trying to rediscover their rhythm, while coping with a long injury list.
City have won their last five and will be entering the game full of confidence after easing past Huddersfield in their FA Cup third round tie.
Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the ranks was a welcome sight for Pep Guardiola, while Erling Haaland could be fit again soon, although the trip to Newcastle will likely come too soon for the forward.
Football betting sites have installed City as favourites for the game, while the hosts can be backed at 9/2 to emerge with the three points.
We’re anticipating a thrilling game as the fixture last season ended in a 3-3 draw. Here are our predictions for the latest iteration of Newcastle vs Manchester City.
A narrow City win?
Newcastle had lost seven out of their last eight before their win over Sunderland eased the tension on Tyneside.
Howe and his team will look to use the Tyne-Wear derby triumph as a springboard to relaunch a campaign that was in danger of petering out.
The Magpies still have an excellent home record this season, and beat City in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.
However, two home defeats in their last three has shaken the foundations of St. James’ Park, particularly their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out.
Chris Wood was handed the freedom of Newcastle to notch a hat-trick against his former club and City will look to exploit those deficiencies.
City’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup has allowed Guardiola’s men to regain their touch. They added another title to their collection and have reeled off three wins on the bounce since their return.
City barely had to break out of first gear to crush the Terriers, but will undoubtedly have to work harder on their trip to Tyneside.
City always seem to hit their stride in the second half of the season, and although Newcastle is a tough place to go, it is the perfect place for Guardiola and company to set the stage for a title surge with a hard-fought three points.
We’re backing the visitors to get the win and for both teams to score at odds of 2/1 with BoyleSports.
Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 1: Man City to win and BTTS – 2/1 BoyleSports
Foden hitting top gear
Phil Foden is emerging as City’s key man in their bid to regain the Premier League crown.
Since City’s return from the Club World Cup, the England international has mustered five goal involvements in three matches, including a brace against Huddersfield last time out.
Without Haaland, City have had to look elsewhere in the team for goals and Foden is starting to deliver with his production and supply for his team-mates.
Perhaps the one element that has been missing from his game over the last few years has been a consistent cutting edge, but if he can perform to the standard he has since the Club World Cup over the second half of the season, City will be very hard to stop.
De Bruyne’s return to the fold will also ease the pressure on Foden in and around the final third. So, he can be free to use his pace and movement to cause issues for the Magpies.
He provided the assist for Julian Alvarez’s effort in the reverse fixture, and found the net against Newcastle last term.
After looking at betting apps, we’re backing Foden to score or assist at 10/11 with bet365.
Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score or assist – 10/11 bet365
Cards for the hosts?
Newcastle have not been afraid to get stuck in the Premier League this season.
Only five clubs have collected more yellow cards than the Magpies’ 51, earning five cautions in their 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League.
Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes added to their collection of yellow cards in the win over Sunderland. Newcastle do tend to play on the edge, especially with the high press in their bid to contain their opponents.
Gordon, Guimaraes and Joelinton are no strangers to referees this season. We expect that theme to continue on Saturday.
Referee Chris Kavanagh returns to St. James Park once more, having officiated Forest’s win over the Magpies at the end of last year.
He brandished three yellow cards to the Magpies in that game and we believe he will caution at least that amount again. Unibet have set their card line for Newcastle at 2.5, and we’re taking over 2.5 cards at odds of 8/13.
Newcastle vs Manchester City Tip 3: Newcastle over 2.5 cards – 8/13 Unibet
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.