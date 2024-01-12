Guardiola optimistic for De Bruyne but confirms Haaland still out for Man City

Pep Guardiola has said that Kevin De Bruyne is ready to start for Manchester City at Newcastle on Saturday, but Erling Haaland is still out.

The prolific Norwegian striker, who has missed City’s last eight games with a foot injury, is expected to be sidelined until the end of January.

It comes after the Belgian midfielder said last week he expected to be on the bench at Newcastle, but the City boss said he could start.

"Yes. What I saw yesterday he looks really good and dynamic," Guardiola said.