Newcastle v Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola’s champions face away test
Newcastle host City in the weekend’s early kick-off, with Pep Guardiola’s side already top of the table by one point
Manchester City travel to Newcastle in the first game of the weekend in the Premier League, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.
Pep Guardiola’s side face the Magpies in their first league match without Rodri, with the Spanish midfielder set to be ruled out for the season after picking up an ACL injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week.
Eddie Howe’s team come into the game off the back of a hugely disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham last week, and will look to spring a surprise on a City side that may still be adapting to the loss of their midfield anchor.
Recent matches between these two sides have thrown up entertaining contests, including last season’s 3-2 win for City in this fixture, and Newcastle will need to drastically improve if they are to take any points today. Follow all the latest score updates from the Premier League below.
Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the weekend’s early kick-off between Newcastle United and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side top the Premier League table as they travel north to face the Magpies, having beaten Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek after last weekend’s home draw to Arsenal.
This will be the Cityzens’ first league match without Rodri, after the Spaniard injured his knee in the match against Arsenal, so it remains to be seen how Guardiola will set up in midfield against Eddie Howe’s talented, yet occasionally haphazard, Newcastle side.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments