Newcastle are taking on the champions at St James’ Park today ( Getty Images )

Manchester City travel to Newcastle in the first game of the weekend in the Premier League, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side face the Magpies in their first league match without Rodri, with the Spanish midfielder set to be ruled out for the season after picking up an ACL injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week.

Eddie Howe’s team come into the game off the back of a hugely disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham last week, and will look to spring a surprise on a City side that may still be adapting to the loss of their midfield anchor.

Recent matches between these two sides have thrown up entertaining contests, including last season’s 3-2 win for City in this fixture, and Newcastle will need to drastically improve if they are to take any points today. Follow all the latest score updates from the Premier League below.