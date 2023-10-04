Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Champions League football returns to St James’ Park as Newcastle host Paris Saint-Germain.

After two decades away from the top tier of continental competition, Eddie Howe’s side opened their campaign with a solid 1-1 draw at Milan.

PSG began their Group F efforts with a win over Borussia Dortmund, but it has not been smooth sailing domestically for new boss Luis Enrique.

The French capital club suffered a third draw of the season so far against struggling Clermont on Saturday but will eye a significant away win here.

When is Newcastle vs PSG?

Newcastle vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 October at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sven Botman are all expected to miss out for Newcastle due to injury, though Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury means the striker is a major doubt. Eddie Howe suggested Joelinton’s early subsitution against Burnley was not due to a serious issue and the Brazilian faces a late fitness test.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe appears to have overcome an ankle problem and is likely to start, but Nuno Mendes has joined a long-term injury list that also includes Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio.

Line-ups

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Odds

Newcastle win 8/5

Draw 27/10

PSG win 29/20

Prediction

PSG secure an away win. Newcastle 2-3 PSG.