Newcastle United resume their Champions League league phase campaign against Portuguese giants Benfica this week, with the Magpies well-placed in their bid to earn automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

An opening loss to Barcelona was followed by an away demolition of Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, and Eddie Howe’s side now sit in 11th in the league phase with a favourable run of fixture left in Europe.

Though the Magpies will face defending champions PSG in their last match of the league phase, home fixtures against Bilbao and PSV and away matches against Leverkusen and Marseille mean that they will be well-placed to secure qualification before that PSG game if things go to plan.

However, things have not been going to plan domestically for Howe’s men, who have won just two of their last five matches in the Premier League.

Thankfully for Howe, they will face a Benfica side in similarly mixed form this week, with the Portuguese side having won just two of their last five matches against top-flight opposition too.

The two-time European Cup winners – now managed by Jose Mourinho – lost 1-0 away to Chelsea last time out in this competition, and betting sites are backing a similar result at St James’ Park, with early Champions League odds of an odds-on price for a Newcastle win versus healthy price for an upset by the away side.

Newcastle vs Benfica prediction: Magpies to earn vital home win

While the fixture calendar might look favourable for the Magpies, any slip up can be punished at the top level, which means that every win in the league phase is vital, as Manchester City and even champions PSG almost found out last term.

While finishing in the top eight would be the target for Eddie Howe’s side, a place in the knockout round play-offs is the very least that will be accepted at St James’ Park, and these early wins will set the foundations to do exactly that.

The 4-0 win over RUSG last time out is exactly the type of performance that Newcastle need to produce to go far in this competition, and while Benfica are a tougher opponent than the Belgian side, a display like that in Brussels should be enough for Newcastle to get the win this week.

While the Magpies have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five fixtures against top-flight opposition, the draw away to Bournemouth may yet prove a good result, while a 2-1 loss to Arsenal hardly defines where the Magpies are right now.

Newcastle have scored eight and conceded just four in that period, which is likely why they are the overwhelming favourites for this game with football betting sites.

At the same time, Benfica come into this match having won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five against top-flight sides, including that loss to Chelsea and a draw against league leaders Porto last time out.

The Eagles have scored six goals across those five games while conceding just two, but as the game against Chelsea showed, they rarely face top-level opposition such as Newcastle, and when they do they tend to struggle.

With that in mind - coupled with Newcastle’s home advantage and the intensity with which they tend to play these fixtures – we’re going with the Magpies to win to nil at St James’ Park.

Newcastle vs Benfica betting tip: Woltemade to continue scoring streak

Summer signing Nick Woltemade had a huge job on his hands in trying to replace outgoing Newcastle hero Alexander Isak, though the German has quickly become a fan favourite at St James’ Park as his early performances suggest the Magpies won't miss Isak.

Woltemade has five goals across eight performances for his new club, including one against RUSG in this competition last time out.

The German has scored in each of his last four games - including that 4-0 win over the Belgian side – with goals against Arsenal and Forest to add to a superb flicked finish against Brighton last time out.

The 23-year-old has had three or more shots in both of his last two matches, racking up 0.71 and 1.37 xG in each fixture, but his goal from 0.17 xG against RUSG shows he doesn’t need clear-cut chances to score a goal either.

With the hosts like to pepper the Benfica goal on Tuesday night, Woltemade will likely see chances fall his way, and that’s why we think a wager on the German to score anytime is a good option.

Newcastle vs Benfica team news

Newcastle: The Magpies have a couple of injury concerns after the loss to Brighton, with Joelinton only managing 45 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Miley, while Sandro Tonali missed training ahead of the clash due to a sickness bug. Tino Livramento is the main long-term absentee, and though Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall could be nearing returns, they likely won't be back until early November at the earliest.

Benfica: Mourinho made several changes for the cup win over Chaves at the weekend, though fans can expect several key members of the team – including ‘keeper Anatoliy Trubin, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Richard Rios – to return at St James’. Winger Bruma is a longer-term absentee with an Achilles issue, while Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are still in recovery from ACL injuries.

Newcastle vs Benfica predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy.

Benfica: Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis.

