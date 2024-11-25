Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as struggling Hammers face test
Eddie Howe’s side could climb into the top six with a win against the Hammers
Newcastle United host West Ham in the Premier League.
The Magpies have had mixed form at times this season but after some impressive recent results, including a win over Arsenal, three points tonight could take Eddie Howe’s team into the top six and just one point below Chelsea in third.
West Ham have had a much poorer start to their season, with Julen Lopetegui’s side languishing in 14th, just three points above the relegation places.
And with matches against fellow strugglers Leicester and Wolves coming up – as well as a match at home to Arsenal up next – the Hammers desperately need a win as they head into one of the most congested periods in the fixture list in December.
Follow all the latest build-up, news and updates below:
Team news
Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain out, while Dan Burns is suspended. Kieran Tripper and Callum Wilson both need fitness tests for the hosts.
West Ham also have suspensions with Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez banned, while Niclas Fullkrug remains injured.
Is Newcastle v West Ham on TV?
Newcastle host West Ham at 8pm GMT on Monday 25 November.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, while subscribers can stream on the Sky Go app.
If you're not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN.
Newcastle United host West Ham United on Monday night in the Premier League, with both sides in need of the points for somewhat different reasons.
The Magpies had a fairly indifferent start to the campaign but two wins on the bounce before the international break leaves Eddie Howe’s team in eighth, only one point behind the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea before the weekend’s action began.
In a congested top half of the table, consistency will be key to their hopes of attaining European football for next term and staying ahead of the likes of Aston Villa, Spurs and Manchester United will be vital to doing so.
As for the Hammers, Julen Lopetegui has had a very poor start to his time in charge and although he’s not concerned about talk of pressure, three wins from 11 matches tells its own story.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Newcastle and West Ham.
The home side are looking to continue their fight for European football this season, while the Hammers have been struggling of late and are looking to ease the pressure on Julen Lopetegui.
And we’ll have all the latest news, build-up and updates here.
