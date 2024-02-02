✕ Close Nigeria and Angola look ahead to their AFCON quarter-final

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has reached the quarter-final stage and the first of those takes place in Abidjan on Friday evening, with Nigeria facing Angola as two unbeaten teams collide.

Having kept three clean sheets in a row, the Super Eagles look defensively solid and to have a platform for success, despite possessing some of the best attacking talents with the likes of Victor Osimhen in their squad. They beat Cameroon in the last 16 thanks to an Ademola Lookman brace to arrive at this stage.

Angola hit three past Namibia at the same stage to book a last-eight berth, but will face Nigeria without first-choice goalkeeper Neblu after his red card in that victory. Follow Nigeria vs Angola below for live updates and team news and get all the latest Afcon odds and tips here.