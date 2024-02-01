Africa Cup of Nations predictions: Quarter-finals betting tips, 243/1 acca and free bets

South Africa produced one of the best performances by dumping World Cup semi-finalists Morocco out of the competition. Meanwhile, Guinea and Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals for only the second time, and Angola the third in their history. make Nigeria the favourites for the title from the remaining teams in the tournament at 2/1, but Afcon has been anything other than predictable so far. Here are our predictions for the Afcon quarter-finals.

Nigeria vs Angola (5pm Friday, Sky Sports Main Event) Nigeria have been relative underachievers in the competition since last lifting the trophy in 2013. They failed to qualify for the next two tournaments before finishing third in 2017. The Super Eagles then crashed out of Afcon in the round of 16 two years ago, losing out to Tunisia. But, they’ve safely advanced to the last eight on this occasion courtesy of a brace from Ademola Lookman to secure a 2-0 victory over Cameroon. They will face a spirited Angola side, who booked their place in the quarter-finals for only the third time despite seeing keeper Neblu sent off against Namibia.

Neblu was dismissed in the 17th minute for handling the ball outside his box, but Angola took the lead through Gelson Dala before Lubeni Haukongo saw red for Namibia. Pedro Goncalves’ men took control in the second half and punched their ticket to the quarters. It’s going to be an interesting duel between the two sides. Gelson Dala’s threat could pose problems for Nigeria, although they have kept three clean sheets on the bounce. Jose Peseiro is relying on the Super Eagles’ clinical edge, and the experience of their side compared to Angola’s could loom large. After looking at , we’re backing Nigeria to win by a one goal margin for the third time in five games at 43/20 with BetMGM. Nigeria vs Angola Tip: Nigeria to win by one goal – 43/20 with BetMGM

DR Congo vs Guinea (8pm Friday, BBC Three, Sky Sports Premier League) DR Congo held their nerve in a tense penalty shootout with Egypt to book their place in the last eight. Keeper Lionel Mpasi was the man on the spot to send his team through 8-7 on penalties after Mohamed Abou Gabal failed to convert for Egypt. They will face Guinea for a place in the semi-finals after Mohamed Bayo scored at the death to edge out 10-man Equatorial Guinea. Juan Micha’s side had looked one of the strongest sides in the tournament, but were to rue their lack of discipline and clinical edge in the second half as Federico Bikoro was dismissed before top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty.

We’re expecting a close game between DR Congo and Guinea in their last-eight duel. DR Congo are yet to win a match at Afcon inside 90 minutes, while Guinea have been up and down, winning two out of four matches, but only scoring three goals in the process. This game could go the distance and we’re backing it to be decided in a penalty shootout at odds of 7/2 with . DR Congo vs Guinea Tip: Match to be decided after penalties – 7/2 bet365

Mali vs Ivory Coast (5pm Saturday, Sky Sports Football) Ivory Coast barely squeezed into the round of 16 after losing two of their three group games and then sacked manager Jean-Louis Gasset, but the host nation dumped the holders out of the tournament on penalties. Franck Kessie first equalised from the penalty spot four minutes from time and then dispatched the winning kick to send his side through 5-4 in the shootout. Mali defeated Burkina Faso in their last-16 contest and are unbeaten at the tournament. They haven’t trailed in a game yet, so will pose plenty of problems for the hosts.

As will star forward Lassine Sinayoko, who has scored three goals in four games. The Auxerre man has been potent in the final third, mustering nine attempts at goal and placing six on target. Ivory Coast struggled to contain Nsue in their 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea and may have issues against another leading striker at the tournament. We like the value of a 5/1 price for Sinayoko to score any time with BetUK in the quarter-final clash. Mali vs Ivory Coast Tip: Lassine Sinayoko to score any time – 5/1 BetUK

Cape Verde vs South Africa (8pm, BBC Three, Sky Sports Football) Cape Verde qualified for the last eight for only the second time in their history and are pushing for their first semi-final berth. Bubista’s side have won three of their four games at the tournament, including victories over Ghana and Mauritania in the last round. Ryan Mendes’ late penalty secured a narrow win to book their showdown with South Africa. They will be dangerous customers for Bofana Bofana to cope with in the last eight, although they flashed their title credentials by beating World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

South Africa did ride their luck after Achraf Hakimi missed from the spot. But they capitalised to advance and are now looking to reach the semis for the first time since 2000. After losing their opener to Mali 2-0, South Africa have not conceded in their last three. But, only three teams have scored more goals than Cape Verde in the competition. South Africa’s experience in the last round could be vital in allowing them to squeeze out a narrow win to book their semi-final spot. After looking at , we’re backing Bofana Bofana to get the win at odds of 39/20 with . Cape Verde vs South Africa Tip: South Africa to beat Cape Verde – 39/20 Unibet

