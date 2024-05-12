✕ Close Leicester City lift trophy as fans light streets up blue during victory parade

Norwich are hosting Leeds in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Daniel Farke almost led Leeds to automatic promotion but a late dip in form saw them forced to settle for third place and spot in the play-offs. The German manager is now hoping to inflict a blow on his former club Norwich at Carrow Road, with whom he twice won the Championship title and with it promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner is hoping he can too can lift Norwich into the top flight, and will want to extend the club’s unbeaten home run which stretches back to November. “One of our first targets was top six, fighting for promotion,” he said on Friday. “That first step is done but it is only the first step.”

Follow the score and latest updates from Norwich v Leeds below, and get all the latest football predictions and odds here.