Norwich are hosting Leeds in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.
Daniel Farke almost led Leeds to automatic promotion but a late dip in form saw them forced to settle for third place and spot in the play-offs. The German manager is now hoping to inflict a blow on his former club Norwich at Carrow Road, with whom he twice won the Championship title and with it promotion to the Premier League.
David Wagner is hoping he can too can lift Norwich into the top flight, and will want to extend the club’s unbeaten home run which stretches back to November. “One of our first targets was top six, fighting for promotion,” he said on Friday. “That first step is done but it is only the first step.”
Shane Duffy available after drink-driving charge
Wagner revealed Shane Duffy would be available for selection after the defender was charged with drink driving following a two-vehicle collision on Monday night.
Norfolk Police confirmed no one was injured at the scene. Duffy was later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink, having provided a breath sample of 102 micrograms of alcohol, which is almost three times the legal limit of 35.
Republic of Ireland international Duffy, 32, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on July 2.
Norwich said the club was aware of the incident and would be “considering the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure”.
Wagner added: “The club made a statement. I don’t like to speak too much about it. It is a legal process now which is ongoing. We will assess it internally as well.
“He has been in full training since the beginning of the week. He trained like normal.
“Everyone was super focused, relaxed enough but excited enough, how it should be before such a game and this is how we will deal with the situation.”
Wagner urges Norwich players to control excitement
Norwich boss David Wagner has called for calm heads as his squad prepare to tackle Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.
The Canaries finished sixth and host former head coach Daniel Farke at Carrow Road on Sunday for the first leg.
After coming through a difficult spell earlier in the campaign which saw Wagner’s future in the spotlight, Norwich produced a strong run of form since the turn of the year to give themselves a shot at another promotion.
However, Wagner - who guided Huddersfield up through the play-offs in 2017 and kept them in the Premier League the following season - knows nothing has been achieved yet.
“Some get excited three days before the game, some get excited when we go for our pre-match meal. We need to keep everyone calm and focused, then the excitement will start,” Wagner said at a press conference.
“One of our first targets was top six, fighting for promotion. That first step is done but it is only the first step.
“Everyone should embrace this situation. We had some exciting games already this season where the players delivered, the derbies, other big must-win games where they were fully on it. That gives us trust and belief that we can deliver again.
“We have always done the same and that is what we will do again - focus on the detail.
“Irrelevant stuff you have to keep out, get our messages across. We will only have a chance if we do it together, on the pitch and in the stands.”
Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the Championship play-offs, as Norwich take on Leeds before West Brom meet Southampton in the first legs of the two semi-final ties.
