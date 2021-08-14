Jurgen Klopp is confident his Liverpool side have what it takes to challenge Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title this season, as they open their campaign at Championship winners Norwich City tonight.

Klopp was forced to defend his club’s transfer policy after City, Chelsea and Manchester United all spent more than £75 million in strengthening their squads ahead of the new season, while the £36m arrival of Ibrahima Konate is the Reds’ only summer addition so far.

“Chelsea are not hiding their ambitions, Man United isn’t, City isn’t. We don’t want to hide our ambitions because we want to fight for everything and in this moment it will be a massive fight,” Klopp said. “We have a really good squad together, it should be a better situation than last year so let’s try to build on what we achieved last year and see where we end up.”

Norwich will be aiming to make a better account of themselves this season following their 20th place finish in 2019/20, in which they won just 21 points. Daniel Farke’s side opened their campaign that year away at Liverpool, with the Reds winning 4-1 at Anfield in a reverse of tonight’s fixture.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting a 5pm BST.

What is the team news?

Liverpool will be without Andy Roberson and Curtis Jones for their Premier League opener, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson could play a part following their late returns to pre-season.

Robertson is unavailable after injuring his ankle in a friendly match against Atletico Bilbao last weekend while Jones suffered a head injury in the match against Osasuna on Monday and has been side-lined due to concussion protocols. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both in contention to make their competitive returns.

Todd Cantwell is a doubt for Norwich after picking up an ankle injury and the Canaries could also be without midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour; Lees-Melou, Dowell (Cantwell), Rashica; Pukki,

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Odds

Norwich: 8/1

Draw: 19/4

Liverpool: 3/10

Prediction

Mohamed Salah will be keen to get his Premier League season off to a scoring start, and it’s hard to look past the Liverpool forward finding the net against newly promoted Norwich. Sadio Mane will also look to get off to a fast start and put last season’s tough campaign behind him following his summer break. Put simply, the Reds should have too much firepower for Norwich on their return to the top flight. Norwich 1-3 Liverpool