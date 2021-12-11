:) (playerId?:) Close Rangnick first press conference as interim Man United manager

Two newly installed managers go head-to-head on Saturday evening as Norwich City host Manchester United. Neither Daniel Farke nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were able to keep pace with hope and expectations for the two clubs, albeit at very different scales, but results have picked up since the coaching changes made.

The Canaries briefly moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after going four without defeat, but Dean Smith suffered his first loss last time out against Tottenham and there’s a huge job on if they are to avoid relegation. The gap to safety is currently just three points, but it’s increasingly looking like three from four to go down already. As for United, back-to-back wins have put them up to sixth, with Ralf Rangnick’s side narrowly seeing off Crystal Palace last weekend.

United are aiming to keep pace with the race for fourth and consistency is everything across the busy winter schedule. Follow all the team news and match updates from Norwich vs Man United below after the end of Liverpool vs Aston Villa: