Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action from Carrow Road

Michael Jones
Saturday 11 December 2021 16:17
Rangnick first press conference as interim Man United manager

Two newly installed managers go head-to-head on Saturday evening as Norwich City host Manchester United. Neither Daniel Farke nor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were able to keep pace with hope and expectations for the two clubs, albeit at very different scales, but results have picked up since the coaching changes made.

The Canaries briefly moved off the bottom of the Premier League table after going four without defeat, but Dean Smith suffered his first loss last time out against Tottenham and there’s a huge job on if they are to avoid relegation. The gap to safety is currently just three points, but it’s increasingly looking like three from four to go down already. As for United, back-to-back wins have put them up to sixth, with Ralf Rangnick’s side narrowly seeing off Crystal Palace last weekend.

United are aiming to keep pace with the race for fourth and consistency is everything across the busy winter schedule. Follow all the team news and match updates from Norwich vs Man United below after the end of Liverpool vs Aston Villa:

1639239463

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

57 mins: Matt Targett stops a long ball coming up to Mo Salah and boots it back down the pitch. Liverpool repsond by playing Salah in behind down the right wing. He drives into the box but can’t get around Targett. Instead he knocks it back to Alexander-Arnold who’s cross comes over to Robertson. Liverpool maintain the pressure on the Villa box, the ball bounces to Mane who shoots pulls his effort wide of goal!

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:17
1639239255

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

54 mins: Save! Andy Robertson wins a corner for the Reds and swings it into the box himself. It’s a lovely cross for Virgil van Dijk to run on to. He breaks away from a huddle of players and meets the cross with a powerful header at goal. Martinez reacts well and palms the ball over the crossbar!

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:14
1639239114

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

52 mins: Mings blocks a shot from Mane inside the box but Liverpool maintain possession. Twice Mo Salah breaks into the box, the first time his pass into the middle is defended and the second time he blasts a right footed shot wide of the near post.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:11
1639239021

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

50 mins: Douglas Luiz swings a deep corner into the Liverpool box that Virgil van Dijk deals with and knocks out for a throw in.

John McGinn and Thiago Alcantara come together in the middle of the pitch and Thiago goes down. He’s claiming that McGinn whacked him in the face but it was a slight tap from a trailing arm. Liverpool are awarded the free kick though.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:10
1639238867

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

47 mins: Lovely from Salah who brings the ball under control rolls it away from Douglas Luiz and cuts inside of Matt Targett before flicking a cross over to Sadio Mane. Matty Cash jumps in front of the Liverpool forward and heads the ball out of the box.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:07
1639238750

Second half: Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Kick off: Liverpool get the match back underway at Anfield. Can Aston Villa get something out of this game or will Liverpool continue their winning run and take the points? Lets find out.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:05
1639238454

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard played 710 times for Liverpool in all competitions, the third-most in the Reds’ history. Former players managing against the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League have lost 14 of their last 16 visits with just one win and one draw.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones11 December 2021 16:00
1639238299

1639238108

Premier League scores

Just the three Premier League games taking place right now and here are the half-time scores:

Arsenal 2 - 0 Southampton

Chelsea 1 - 1 Leeds

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Lots of goals in London and none at all in Merseyside.

Michael Jones11 December 2021 15:55
1639237927

Liverpool 0 - 0 Aston Villa

Nothing to separate the teams after 45 minutes.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Michael Jones11 December 2021 15:52

