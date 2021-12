Norwich City welcome Manchester United to Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Canaries have shown significant signs of improvement since Dean Smith’s arrival, but the head coach is waiting anxiously on the results of further Covid-19 tests amid fears of a breakout within his first-team squad.

Norwich’s momentum was halted last time out as they were brushed aside by Tottenham and United will provide another imposing test.

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure as interim manager began with a solid 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend before a draw against Young Boys in the Champions League offered the German a better insight into his squad.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 11 December at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is the team news?

Milot Rashica, Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are out injured, while Brandon Williams is unable to face his parent club. Dean Smith is also waiting anxiously on the results of further Covid-19 tests, with some of the players within his squad suspected of being positive.

Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been ruled out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Odds

Norwich - 13/2

Draw - 18/5

Manchester United - 2/5

Prediction

Norwich have been an improved force since Dean Smith’s arrival, but Manchester United should have far too much quality and cruise to a comfortable victory. Norwich 0-4 Manchester United.