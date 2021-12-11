Norwich vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

Tom Kershaw
Saturday 11 December 2021 08:59
Rangnick took 'risk' as second string Man Utd side held 1-1 by Young Boys

Manchester United head to Norwich City in the Premier League’s late kick-off on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure as interim manager began with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, while a draw against Young Boys offered the German the chance to experiment with his new squad.

Despite their volatile form this season, United remain just three points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend, and they will feel extremely confident of taking all three points at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have been significantly improved under Dean Smith but were thrashed 3-0 by Tottenham last time out.

Norwich are also waiting anxiously on the results of Covid-19 tests amid fears of a breakout within their first-team squad. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 11 December at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Milot Rashica, Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are out injured, while Brandon Williams is unable to face his parent club. Dean Smith is also waiting anxiously on the results of further Covid-19 tests, with some of the players within his squad suspected of being positive.

Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been ruled out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Odds

Norwich - 13/2

Draw - 18/5

Manchester United - 2/5

Prediction

Norwich have been an improved force since Dean Smith’s arrival, but Manchester United should have far too much quality and cruise to a comfortable victory. Norwich 0-4 Manchester United.

