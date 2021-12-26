Norwich City welcome Arsenal to Carrow Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dean Smith’s squad has been hit by a number of positive Covid cases over the past few weeks, with the manager voicing concerns over the welfare of his players.

Despite those problems, the Canaries have significantly bolstered their hopes of survival since Smith’s appointment, and are just three points adrift of safety.

It will require a huge upset to defeat Arsenal, though, with Mikel Arteta’s side in resurgent form, with three successive league victories propelling the Gunners into the top four. A midweek rout of Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals allowed Arteta to rest some key players while maintaining their momentum, too.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Sunday 26 December at Carrow Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Norwich have a host of problems with Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica, Christoph Zimmermann, Mathias Normann and Andrew Omobamidele ruled out due to injury. Ozan Kabak is a doubt while Christos Tzolis, Lukas Rupp, Pierre Lees-Melou and Josh Sargent are all short of match fitness after contracting Covid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t feature after being sidelined by Arteta, while Sead Kolasinac is ruled out. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is unlikely to play as talks continue over a January exit while Albert Sambi Lokonga, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are absent due to Covid.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean; Dowell, Pukki, Cantwell

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Odds

Norwich - 13/2

Draw - 18/5

Arsenal - 2/5

Prediction

An in-form Arsenal should have more than enough quality to defeat a depleted Norwich side and a fast start could even see the match descend into somewhat of a thrashing. Norwich 0-4 Arsenal.