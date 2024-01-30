✕ Close ‘Totally fake news’ - Arteta 'really upset' over reports he will leave Arsenal

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to close the gap to the Premier League summit. As speculation swirls around Mikel Arteta’s future, with the Arsenal manager hitting out at “fake news” after being linked with a summer move to Barcelona, the Spaniard’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points - but they must first halt a three-game losing streak at the City Ground.

Forest have beaten Arsenal at home in each of their last three meetings, including the win that sealed Manchester City’s title at the end of last season and a defeat in the third round of the FA Cup the year before. Now managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the hosts sit just four points and two places above the relegation zone following a contentious 3-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month.

Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a run of poor form with a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates and will want to put pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ahead of hosting the league leaders on Sunday. Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in tonight’s live blog, below.