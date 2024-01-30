Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Declan Rice and Smith Rowe start
Arsenal can close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool but have tasted defeat on their last three trips to the City Ground
Nottingham Forest host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to close the gap to the Premier League summit. As speculation swirls around Mikel Arteta’s future, with the Arsenal manager hitting out at “fake news” after being linked with a summer move to Barcelona, the Spaniard’s side can close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points - but they must first halt a three-game losing streak at the City Ground.
Forest have beaten Arsenal at home in each of their last three meetings, including the win that sealed Manchester City’s title at the end of last season and a defeat in the third round of the FA Cup the year before. Now managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the hosts sit just four points and two places above the relegation zone following a contentious 3-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month.
Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a run of poor form with a 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates and will want to put pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds ahead of hosting the league leaders on Sunday. Follow live updates from Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in tonight’s live blog, below.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Mikel Arteta intends to bring his Arsenal project to fruition with Spanish reports that the Basque will leave for Barcelona at the end of the season strongly denied, according to Miguel Delaney.
The Catalan club are now searching for a new manager after Xavi Hernandez announced his resignation on Saturday evening after another defeat, this time 5-3 at home to Villarreal, having been ahead with seven minutes to go.
Although it is understood that Barca officials knew he would be going before the game, the process is described as only in its earliest stages.
This was despite reports that Arteta has already been targeted with negotiations advancing to the point that he told “his entourage” that he is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, having guided the Gunners back into the title race.
This has now been flatly denied by figures within the club. Arteta feels he can make Arsenal one of world football’s greatest forces in the long term, having overseen an essential overhaul of the club since Arsene Wenger’s departure
Mikel Arteta to resist Barcelona interest and see through Arsenal project
The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou after Xavi Hernandez confirmed he will depart this summer
.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Mikel Arteta on previous defeats to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground:
“We can manage and optimise our preparation against a team who is really competitive. We’ve had some bad experiences there the last few seasons so we will have to be really good to beat them.”
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!
Emile Smith Rowe makes his first Premier League start Arsenal start since October, while Declan Rice and Gabriel are fit. Gabriel Martinelli returns to the starting line-up for the visitors after his two-goal display from the bench against Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!
Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest:
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Smith Rowe, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - team news!
Nottingham Forest team to face Arsenal:
Turner, Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Danilo, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Williams, Wood
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Team news is just moments away...
Will this man be involved? He has arrived at the City Ground...
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo on facing Arsenal:
“They are one of the best teams around, we know the quality of their players and manager. It will be tough and difficult.”
On Friday’s 0-0 draw with Bristol City and his first clean sheet:
“It was a good performance with two different parts. The first half was not so good, the second half much better. First half we did not control our pressure, we allowed too many balls inside and they created some problems for us.
“Second half we controlled the game, we dominated and did not allow chances.
“So that’s a big step for us to have a clean sheet. Something we are constantly looking for.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Mikel Arteta on his Arsenal future:
“I am in the right place. I am with the right people. I feel really good about it. And, as I said many times, I am invested in a beautiful journey with this football club, with these players, these staff, our people.
“There is still a lot to do here. We all share that ambition and you can feel it as well, that we want more, that we aren’t satisfied and that the club wants to take another push and another level in everything we are doing.
“This is where we are. We need everyone on board to achieve it and I am certainly on board.”
On his contract:
“I have a good relationship with Edu and the board. Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those discussions and think of the best way to do it.”
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Mikel Arteta on reports linking him with Barcelona in the summer:
“That’s totally fake news. What you read yesterday is... I don’t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it.
“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it is coming from and it has no source. It has got nothing and I think we have to be very cautious when you talk about personal things, to put it in the way it was put yesterday.
“I understand we are in this industry but I don’t think anyone deserves to hear news like that and I have always been really straight and always said the complete opposite; how happy I am, how grateful I am and how much I enjoy where I am now. That is why I am upset.”
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies