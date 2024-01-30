Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal return to Premier League action as Mikel Arteta’s side travel to Nottingham Forest tonight.

The Gunners ensured they remained five points behind leaders Liverpool as they bounced back with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

But Arsenal know they can not afford any more slip-ups in the title race as Arteta’s side travel to a ground where they have lost their last three visits.

Forest defeated Arsenal at the City Ground at the end of last season, while also knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off at 7:30pm GMT on Tuesday 30 January at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on TV?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Forest remain without Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Moussa Niakhate as they are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Anthony Elanga, Divock Origi and Taiwo Awoniyi are out injured. Nuno Tavares is unable to face his former club.

Arsenal have a couple of injury doubts, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes forced off in the win over Crystal Palace and both set for late fitness tests. Thomas Partey remains out due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli