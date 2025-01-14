Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from top of table clash
Third-placed Forest can close the gap on the league leaders to three points if they win tonight
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in a Premier League encounter that could have huge ramifications for the title race and prove that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are genuine title contenders this season.
Forest are third in the table, six points behind the Reds in first, but can halve that gap if they repeat their previous result against Liverpool and claim another win a the City Ground. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s second half strike gave Forest an unpredicted 1-0 victory over Arne Slot’s men at Anfield in September and in their current form they will feel confident of repeating that performance tonight.
Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in recent days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham. Liverpool shook off those concerns with a 4-0 outing against League Two’s Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and will want to get back to winning ways in the top-flight .
Follow along for all the action from the City Ground with our live blog below:
Liverpool early team news
Darwin Nunez is suspended for Liverpool. Arne Slot remains without Joe Gomez but has no fresh injury concerns.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Nottingham Forest team news
Danilo returned from injury off the bench against Luton in the FA Cup in a rotated Nottingham Forest side, leaving only Ibrahim Sangare currently sidelined.
Predicted Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool?
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 January at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Nottingham Forest could close the gap to the league leaders to just three points as they welcome Liverpool to the City Ground.
Victory over Arne Slot’s title favourites would further prove the hosts’ candidacy for a European place (or perhaps more) after an outstanding first half of the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.
While they do still have a game in hand in the Premier League, Slot’s side have shown vulnerability in the last 10 days with a draw against Manchester United followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham.
Forest, by contrast, have been in excellent recent form with their top four charge showing few signs of slowing.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.
The two teams are third and first in the table respectively and play out a match that could have ramifications for the title race. If Forest win they will cut the gap to Liverpool to just three points also beating them for a second time in a single campaign.
Liverpool win they will move nine points clear of Forest and have a game in hand which puts them in a seriously strong position.
This isn’t a match to miss and we’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments