1714312256

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

City remain favourites for the title while the Reds are still battling against relegation

Karl Matchett,Chris Wilson
Sunday 28 April 2024 14:50
Comments
Leave referees alone! Guardiola lends support to officials after Forest VAR saga

Manchester City will seek to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening - and could indeed jump above the Gunners, depending on their result earlier on against Tottenham.

With Liverpool having fallen away badly in the past few weeks, it’s now very much just a two-horse race in the final stretch, with City aiming to retain their title yet again. They are in fact in the hunt for the domestic double, given they will face Man United in the FA Cup final, too.

As for Forest, it’s still all about survival and they need to focus on their football after a week of berating officials for costing them points. The fact remains that Nuno’s side are one place above the relegation zone and only a point clear of Luton - but maybe more worrisome, two points clear of Burnley who are the more in-form side.

Follow the live action below and see the Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction and odds here.

1714312256

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground

City are unsurprisingly the favourites for today’s game, priced at 2/7. A draw is offered at 5/1, while a home win has odds of 11/1.

City are a best-price 2/5 in the Premier League odds to win the title due to the emphatic nature of their response to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.

Chris Wilson28 April 2024 14:50
1714311956

Early team news

Taiwo Awoniyi could again miss out for Nottingham Forest, while Willy Boly remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland is again a doubt for Manchester City having missed their last two games. Pep Guardiola is again likely to shuffle his squad as he manages minutes in a busy run-in.

Chris Wilson28 April 2024 14:45
1714311614

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key fixture at both ends of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s title chasers kept up their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title by sweeping aside Brighton on Thursday night, showcasing ominous intent as the run-in heats up.

The club control their own destiny with a game in hand over rivals Arsenal and Liverpool still to come, though their hosts will be out to throw them off course.

After plenty of noise around the defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will hope to make a statement on the pitch as they look to stave off relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture

Chris Wilson28 April 2024 14:40
1714311314

1714310714

Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a struggling Forest side as they look to continue the chase on league leaders Arsenal, who have played one game more than the Cityzens.

Lawrence Ostlere28 April 2024 14:25

