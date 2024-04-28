✕ Close Leave referees alone! Guardiola lends support to officials after Forest VAR saga

Manchester City will seek to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening - and could indeed jump above the Gunners, depending on their result earlier on against Tottenham.

With Liverpool having fallen away badly in the past few weeks, it’s now very much just a two-horse race in the final stretch, with City aiming to retain their title yet again. They are in fact in the hunt for the domestic double, given they will face Man United in the FA Cup final, too.

As for Forest, it’s still all about survival and they need to focus on their football after a week of berating officials for costing them points. The fact remains that Nuno’s side are one place above the relegation zone and only a point clear of Luton - but maybe more worrisome, two points clear of Burnley who are the more in-form side.

Follow the live action below and see the Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction and odds here.