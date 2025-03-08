Is Nottingham Forest vs Man City on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in a key contest in the Premier League top-four race.

While City have fallen away from title contention, Forest have surged up the table under Nuno Espirito Santo to sit above Pep Guardiola’s side in the table.

But while Forest are hanging onto third position, Nuno’s team have not won since beating Brighton 7-0 last month - requiring penalties to beat Exeter and Ipswich in the FA Cup and losing to Fulham and Newcastle before drawing 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League.

City - who won 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season - defeated Tottenham 1-0 in their last Premier League outing as Guardiola’s side look to salvage their campaign by finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup, where they face Bournemouth in the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?

The Premier League match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday 8 March at the City Ground, Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with coverage getting underway from 11:30am. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

What is the team news?

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns but Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White will return to the line-up after the FA Cup win over Ipswich on penalties.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has been ruled out for 11 weeks with a foot injury, with the Dutchman joining John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rodri on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Nico, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland