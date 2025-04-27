Is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup semi-final
The two sides vie for a place in the final at Wembley
Nottingham Forest and Manchester City vie for a place in the FA Cup final as the pair tussle at Wembley.
This cup campaign takes on contrasting importance for each side, with Forest hoping to end a long wait for a major trophy after a resurgent season and Pep Guardiola’s side seeking to salvage a trophy with Premier League and European hopes long gone.
The seven-time winners were beaten by rivals Manchester United in last year’s final, while it 34 years since their opponents last contested the competition decider.
Having tasted success against Manchester CIty in the league last month, Nottingham Forest will hope for a repeat result to book another trip to the home of English football.
When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?
The FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 27 April at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.
Team news
Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri, while Ederson is a doubt after missing the side’s last two outings with a groin issue. Stefan Ortega may well deputise in goal. James McAtee is suspended.
Ryan Yates and Neco Williams will miss out for Nottingham Forest after being banned for their own accumulation of bookings during the course of the tournament. Ola Aina is also battling a calf problem.
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Marmoush.
Odds
Nottingham Forest win 15/4
Manchester City win 4/6
