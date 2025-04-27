Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City vie for a place in the FA Cup final as the pair tussle at Wembley.

This cup campaign takes on contrasting importance for each side, with Forest hoping to end a long wait for a major trophy after a resurgent season and Pep Guardiola’s side seeking to salvage a trophy with Premier League and European hopes long gone.

The seven-time winners were beaten by rivals Manchester United in last year’s final, while it 34 years since their opponents last contested the competition decider.

Having tasted success against Manchester CIty in the league last month, Nottingham Forest will hope for a repeat result to book another trip to the home of English football.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup semi-final is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 27 April at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 3.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri, while Ederson is a doubt after missing the side’s last two outings with a groin issue. Stefan Ortega may well deputise in goal. James McAtee is suspended.

Ryan Yates and Neco Williams will miss out for Nottingham Forest after being banned for their own accumulation of bookings during the course of the tournament. Ola Aina is also battling a calf problem.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Odds

Nottingham Forest win 15/4

Manchester City win 4/6

