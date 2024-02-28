Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run ahead of last weekend’s clash with the Cottagers but Rasmus Hojlund’s injury – picked up just before the game – dealt a killer blow to United who put in one of their worst performances of the season.

Nottingham Forest’s previous outing saw them also lose following a first half storm from Aston Villa who claimed the contest 4-2. Nuno Espirito Santo will have brushed off the defeat in preparation for this evening’s match.

The last time these sides met at the City Ground – back in December 2023 – Forest came out on top and the manager will be using that previous victory as inspiration for his team.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 27 February.

How can I watch it?

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. And get all the details of the FA Cup quarter-final draw here.

What is the team news?

Nuno Espirito Santo is boosted by the return of World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel though Nuno Tavares, who missed Forest’s 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday, faces a test to be fit and centre-back Moussa Niakhate may have to sub in at left-back again.

Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Chris Wood and Olaoluwa Aina are all set for a prolonged spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund will miss the game due to an injury collected before Fulham’s win at Old Trafford last time out. He is set to be out for two or three weeks and joins longer-term absentees Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia.

Casemiro will be assessed after clashing heads with Fulham’s Harrison Reed which forced him off the pitch in that match.

Predicted line-ups

Prediction

Nottingham Forest will believe that they can progress to the next round of the FA Cup especially after defeating Man Utd at the City Ground in December and with Erik ten Hag’s nursing plentiful injuries there is an opportunity to cause an upset.

For their part United, will be keen to get their season back on track. With a top four finish in the league looking increasingly unlikely, the Red Devils will be relying on the FA Cup to bring them success and they will need to perform tonight.

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United.