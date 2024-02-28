Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FA Cup returns this midweek for eight fifth-round ties to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.

After a thrilling week so far, the final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

Coventry were the first team to book their place in the last eight, as the Sky Blues thrashed Maidstone United to end their fairytale run. Erling Haaland scored an astonishing five goals as holders Manchester City romped to a 6-2 win at Luton Town, while there was late drama elsewhere. Martin Dubravka was the hero for Newcastle as Eddie Howe’s side defeated Blackburn on penalties, while Abdul Fatawu scored a stunning extra-time winner to earn Championship leaders Leicester a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

The eight winners will be in the hat for the next round and one step closer to Wembley. Here’s everything you need to know, and get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4.

Ball numbers for quarter-final draw

1 Newcastle United

2 Chelsea or Leeds United

3 Leicester City

4 Liverpool or Southampton

5 Nottingham Forest or Manchester United

6 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Brighton & Hove Albion

7 Coventry City

8 Manchester City

How to watch on TV and online

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be televised live in the UK on ITV4. To stream the event online, fans can tune in to the ITVX app and website, while it was also broadcast on the FA Cup’s social media channels and YouTube.

When are the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures?

The games will be played across the weekend of 16-17 March.

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April.

Final: Saturday 25 May.

Are there replays in the fifth round or quarter-finals?

FA Cup replays apply to drawn games only in the third and fourth rounds. From the fifth round onwards, ties are decided by extra time and, if needed, penalty shootout. Read more here.

Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round?

Yes, but only at Premier League grounds due to licensing rules. Read more here.