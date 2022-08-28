Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from The City Ground
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SUBS: Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Fraser Forster, Pape Sarr, Matt Doherty, Clement Lenglet.
TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris (c); Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min.
SUBS: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Emmanuel Dennis, Wayne Hennessey, Cheikhou Kouyate, Alex Mighten, Jack Colback, Giulian Biancone, Remo Freuler.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-4-3): Dean Henderson; Joe Worrall (c), Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo; Ryan Yates, Brennan Johnson, Jesse Lingard.
After their strong start to the Premier League season, Tottenham are looking to go unbeaten in their opening four league games for only the second time in the last 13 seasons. The last time they did that was in 2016/17 when Mauricio Pochettino's men went on to finish second. No doubt Spurs would welcome an omen like that.
Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League isn't going badly so far. Steve Cooper's team have four points from their three games so far, picking up a 1-1 draw away to Everton last time out which was so nearly a late win. Now they welcome Tottenham to the City Ground, hoping to impress against one of the league's biggest sides.
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of this Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham at the City Ground.
