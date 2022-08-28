Jump to content
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham team news, odds and everything you need to know ahead of Premier League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 28 August 2022 10:18
No issues with Son - Conte

Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they travel to newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon.

While Spurs have not hit the levels many have expected them to so far this season, they are picking up results under Antonio Conte and have collected seven points from nine so far.

Harry Kane has scored decisive goals in the recent draw at Chelsea and last weekend’s narrow win over Wolves, while Nottingham Forest conceded late on to be denied at Everton.

Steve Cooper’s side have brought in 16 new players this summer but his team came together to beat West Ham on their first home match back in the Premier League two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

Nottingham Forest face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon as Steve Cooper’s side host their second match at the City Ground since returning to the top flight.

Despite signing 16 players already this summer, and with Cooper not ruling out further additions either, newly promoted Forest marked their return to the Premier League with a home victory over West Ham to get their campaign up and running.

Forest now face one of the Premier League’s top sides in Tottenham, who despite not hitting their best form so far this season are developing a knack of producing results under Antonio Conte.

Last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wolves saw Harry Kane’s second decisive goal in as many weeks, with the striker also scoring late on to salvage a point at Chelsea, leaving Spurs with seven points from their opening nine.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s Premier League fixture.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 28 August at the City Ground, Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Wolves and Newcastle. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after picking up a knock against Everton last weekend, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby. Jack Colback could return to the squad for the first time this season but Moussa Niakhate remains out.

Ivan Perisic looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Freuler; O’Brien, Kouyate, Lingard; Johnson, Dennis

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 6/1

Draw: 19/5

Tottenham: 1/2

Prediction

This could be the sort of occasion Tottenham, and Heung-min Son, get to cut loose and hit Forest on the counter-attack. Forest 1-3 Tottenham

