Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they travel to newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon.

While Spurs have not hit the levels many have expected them to so far this season, they are picking up results under Antonio Conte and have collected seven points from nine so far.

Harry Kane has scored decisive goals in the recent draw at Chelsea and last weekend’s narrow win over Wolves, while Nottingham Forest conceded late on to be denied at Everton.

Steve Cooper’s side have brought in 16 new players this summer but his team came together to beat West Ham on their first home match back in the Premier League two weeks ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 28 August at the City Ground, Nottingham.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Wolves and Newcastle.

What is the team news?

Morgan Gibbs-White will be assessed after picking up a knock against Everton last weekend, which ruled him out of the Carabao Cup win at Grimsby. Jack Colback could return to the squad for the first time this season but Moussa Niakhate remains out.

Ivan Perisic looks set to keep his place on the left wing, while Heung-min Son’s slow start to the season has given Antonio Conte a decision to make with Richarlison pushing for his first start. Cristian Romero is out but Davinson Sanchez impressed as his replacement, while Oliver Skipp is nearing a return.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Williams, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Freuler; O’Brien, Kouyate, Lingard; Johnson, Dennis

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Nottingham Forest: 6/1

Draw: 19/5

Tottenham: 1/2

Prediction

This could be the sort of occasion Tottenham, and Heung-min Son, get to cut loose and hit Forest on the counter-attack. Forest 1-3 Tottenham