Fresh from securing their place in the FA Cup semi-finals, Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action tonight when they welcome Manchester United to the City Ground (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side needed a penalty shootout to overcome Brighton at the Amex after the two sides played out a goalless draw. They will now face Manchester City at Wembley in a bid to reach their first FA Cup final since 1991.

Manchester United had a free weekend to prepare for tonight’s clash. They are looking to make it eight games unbeaten and secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

But things couldn’t be much tougher, against a Forest side who have had an exceptional season and currently sit third in the Premier League table, 17 points and 10 places above tonight’s opponents.

They are likely to be without Morgan Gibbs-White, who went off injured on Saturday and striker Chris Wood who returned from international duty with New Zealand with a hip problem.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Preview: Fresh Legs To Help United

Forest go into the game unbeaten in their last eight home league fixtures, winning six and drawing two which is as many wins as they had managed in their previous 24 attempts at the City Ground.

Their success tonight though will depend how much the extra time and penalties, just four days ago, took out of the side.

Football betting sites understandably have the home side favourites for the win at 11/8, while you can get 23/10 on a United win and 12/5 on a draw.

United have drawn 11 games so far this season, including three of their last seven, plus the FA Cup match with Fulham which was 1-1 after extra time.

Three of Forest’s last five matches have also finished all square after 90 and 120 minutes – they needed penalties to see off both Ipswich and Brighton in their last two FA Cup ties.

The fact that United are looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time this season highlights just how inconsistent they have been and despite the decent odds on the away win, it’s tough to trust Ruben Amorim’s men.

A point wouldn’t be the worst result for Forest given their injuries and exertions at the weekend and it may be best to lean towards taking the draw on betting apps.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd prediction 1: Draw and both teams to score - 18/5 BetVictor

