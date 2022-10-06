Jump to content

Oxford English Dictionary add famous Mourinho and Fergie phrases

The managers have been immoratilised in the dictionary

Sarah Rendell
Thursday 06 October 2022 09:30
Comments
<p>Mourinho </p>

Mourinho

(EPA)

Legendary football managers Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson have had some of their iconic phrases put into the Oxford English Dictionary.

United talisman Ferguson has had “squeaky bum time” entered, which he coined in 2003 when speaking about the end of Arsenal’s season.

While Roma boss Mourinho, who has also had spells at Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, has had his tactical term “parking the bus” put in the dictionary.

He first said the term when criticising Tottenham when they played in a similar defensive style against his then-Chelsea side.

That wasn’t the first time someone has copied a Mourinho tactic and former striker Gabby Agbonlahor has accused current Spurs boss Antonio Conte of being too much like Mourinho. Tottenham failed to convert multiple chances against Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday and Agbonlahor believes the team are stalling.

Recommended

He said: “When you watch Spurs it’s like ‘alright, we’re going to camp in, we’re going to try and nick a counter-attack, we’re playing for a draw, try and nick a goal if we can to win 1-0’. It’s boring football and similar to the football Mourinho was playing there and Spurs fans won’t have that.

“I don’t think they’re going to win a trophy playing like this.”

