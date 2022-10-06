Oxford English Dictionary add famous Mourinho and Fergie phrases
The managers have been immoratilised in the dictionary
Legendary football managers Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson have had some of their iconic phrases put into the Oxford English Dictionary.
United talisman Ferguson has had “squeaky bum time” entered, which he coined in 2003 when speaking about the end of Arsenal’s season.
While Roma boss Mourinho, who has also had spells at Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United, has had his tactical term “parking the bus” put in the dictionary.
He first said the term when criticising Tottenham when they played in a similar defensive style against his then-Chelsea side.
That wasn’t the first time someone has copied a Mourinho tactic and former striker Gabby Agbonlahor has accused current Spurs boss Antonio Conte of being too much like Mourinho. Tottenham failed to convert multiple chances against Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday and Agbonlahor believes the team are stalling.
He said: “When you watch Spurs it’s like ‘alright, we’re going to camp in, we’re going to try and nick a counter-attack, we’re playing for a draw, try and nick a goal if we can to win 1-0’. It’s boring football and similar to the football Mourinho was playing there and Spurs fans won’t have that.
“I don’t think they’re going to win a trophy playing like this.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies