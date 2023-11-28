PSG vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crunch Champions League tie
Eddie Howe’s side need to win to keep themselves in the competition
Paris Saint-Germain take on Newcastle in a crucial Champions League tie that could determine which of the two teams makes it out of the group stages.
With just two fixtures to play in this part of the competition, Group F is incredibly tight as just three points separate Borussia Dortmund in first and Eddie Howe’s men in fourth. A victory for Newcastle tonight would jump them above PSG in the table and keep them in the mix to qualify for the knockout rounds.
PSG, meanwhile, are currently second and three points against Newcastle would ensure they remain in European competition though they would need Dortmund to also defeat AC Milan in order to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
Newcastle completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month but they’ve been rocked by losses of key personnel and will face a difficult task of salvaging their Champions League campaign in Paris tonight.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
Newcastle’s team changes
Eddie Howe makes no changes to the team that defeated Chelsea 4-1 at the weekend meaning that teenager Lewis Miley makes his first Champions League start.
Miley had come on as a substitute in the last match against Borussia Dortmund but will feature in midfield from the first whistle tonight.
Newcastle’s forward line is strong with Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon providing the goal threat.
Newcastle line-up
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.
PSG vs Newcastle
Newcastle made it seven wins in eight home matches with an impressive 4-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday. Anthony Gordon was key to the victory, supplying the assist for the hosts’ second before rounding off the scoring himself.
Can he replicate that form on the big stage tonight?
PSG vs Newcastle
The encounter at St. James’ Park was the teams’ first meeting and it proved a memorable one for Newcastle.
First-half goals from Miguel Almirón and Dan Burn set them into the break with a lead before Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär doubled the tally either side of a Lucas Hernández’s strike which had reduced the Paris deficit.
Can the Magpies repeat that success tonight?
PSG vs Newcastle
Paris Saint-Germain aim to turn the tables on Newcastle as they meet at Parc des Princes in the penultimate round of Champions League games in a finely-balanced Group F.
The French champions have six points having won both home matches and lost both away – including a 4-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on Matchday 2 – and are one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Newcastle’s four points puts them in fourth place although only three points behind Dortmund.
Newcastle fans attacked in Paris before Champions League match
Newcastle fans have been reportedly attacked in a bar in Paris ahead of their match against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday.
There was footage on social media of a group of Newcastle fans in a bar being attacked with fireworks and flares as well as chairs being thrown.
More than 2,000 fans have travelled from the UK for Newcastle’s final away group game of their first Champions League campaign for two decades.
Newcastle fans have been attacked in Paris ahead of Champions League clash
PSG vs Newcastle prediction
Newcastle’s victory over PSG at St. James’ Park has been the highlight of their Champions League campaign so far and Eddie Howe will be keen to relive the feeling of defeating the French champions again.
However, Paris Saint-Germain will claim that was an off night and with the backing of their home supporters a win should take PSG closer to qualification.
PSG 3-1 Newcastle.
PSG vs Newcastle predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe; Ramos.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.
Early team news
PSG are without a number of key individuals, with teenager Warren Zaire-Emery injured on international duty after a maiden call-up to the senior France squad. Marco Asensio, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe also remain out.
Newcastle’s long injury list includes Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, but Lewis Hall is available after being unable to play against Chelsea. Sean Longstaff could also overcome an ankle issue and feature in midfield in the absence of Sandro Tonali, who is serving a long-term suspension.
How to watch PSG vs Newcastle
PSG vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 November at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
