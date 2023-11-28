✕ Close ‘A defining moment in our Champions League campaign’ – Howe on facing PSG in CL

Paris Saint-Germain take on Newcastle in a crucial Champions League tie that could determine which of the two teams makes it out of the group stages.

With just two fixtures to play in this part of the competition, Group F is incredibly tight as just three points separate Borussia Dortmund in first and Eddie Howe’s men in fourth. A victory for Newcastle tonight would jump them above PSG in the table and keep them in the mix to qualify for the knockout rounds.

PSG, meanwhile, are currently second and three points against Newcastle would ensure they remain in European competition though they would need Dortmund to also defeat AC Milan in order to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Newcastle completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month but they’ve been rocked by losses of key personnel and will face a difficult task of salvaging their Champions League campaign in Paris tonight.

